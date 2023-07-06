NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, Match 31

The 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will see Netherlands (NED) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, July 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Netherlands have won four of their last six matches. Scotland, on the other hand, have won five of their last six matches of the season.

It will be certainly a must-win game for both teams, if they have to seal the spot in the 2023 World Cup. Netherlands need to win this game by a big margin against a quality Scottish side, who look poised to cement their spot in the mega-event.

NED vs SCO Match Details

The 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers will be played on July 6 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED vs SCO, Match 31

Date and Time: 6th July 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is a well-balanced one, where there are plenty of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. You might see a great contest of bat and bowl on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Scotland and Zimbabwe, where a total of 437 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

NED vs SCO Form Guide

NED - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

SCO - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

NED vs SCO Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole

NED vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Edwards

S Edwards is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Cross is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

V Singh

M O'Dowd and V Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. W Barresi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B McMullen

B McMullen and C Greaves are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. B De Leede is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Watt

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Klein and M Watt. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Sole is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NED vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

B De Leede

B De Leede will bat in the top order and also bowl a good number of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 489 points in the last six matches.

B McMullen

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make B McMullen as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 729 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for NED vs SCO, Match 31

C Greaves

S Edwards

B McMullen

B De Leede

M Watt

Netherlands vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards, M Cross

Batters: V Singh, W Barresi

All-rounders: B De Leede (vc), C Greaves, B McMullen (c), M Leask, L Van Beek

Bowlers: M Watt, C Sole

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Batters: V Singh, M O'Dowd

All-rounders: B De Leede, C Greaves, B McMullen (c), M Leask, L Van Beek, S Zulfiqar

Bowlers: M Watt (vc), C Sole

