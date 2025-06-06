NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC CWC League 2, Match 76

The 76th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will see the Netherlands (NED) squaring off against Scotland (SCO) at Forthill in Dundee on Friday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NED vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Scotland have won 9 of their last 17 matches. They lost their last match to Nepal by 1 wicket. Netherlands, on the other hand, have won 12 of their last 21 matches. They lost their last match of the season to Nepal by 5 wickets.

These two teams have played 20 head-to-head matches. Scotland have won 4 matches while the Netherlands have won 15 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

NED vs SCO Match Details

The 76th match of the ICC CWC League 2 will be played on June 6 at Forthill in Dundee. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

NED vs SCO, 76th Match

Date and Time: 6th June 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Forthill, Dundee

Pitch Report

The pitch at Forthill in Dundee is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last ODI match played at this venue was between Nepal and the Netherlands, where a total of 451 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

Ad

NED vs SCO Form Guide

NED - Won 12 of their last 21 matches

SCO - Won 9 of their last 17 matches

NED vs SCO Probable Playing XI

NED Playing XI

No injury updates

M Levitt, M O'Dowd, V Singh, S Edwards © (wk), Z Lion-Cachet, T Nidamanuru, N Croes, K Klein, R van der Merwe, P van Meekeren, V Kingma

SCO Playing XI

No injury updates

C Tear, B McMullen, R Berrington, M Cross (wk), M Leask, M Watt, J Jarvis, B Currie, C Greaves, G Munsey, S Sharif

Ad

NED vs SCO Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Edwards

S Edwards is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 46 runs in the last match against Nepal. C Tear and M Cross are other good wicket-keeper options for today's match.

Batters

G Munsey

G Munsey and R Berrington are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Munsey is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 80 runs in the last match against the Netherlands. M O'Dowd is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

B McMullen

B McMullen and M Watt are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. B McMullen will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He smashed 101 runs and took 4 wickets in the last match against the Netherlands. R van der Merwe is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

K Klein

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Klein and P van Meekeren. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Klein will complete his quota of overs. He took 3 wickets and smashed 20 runs in the last match against Scotland. J Jarvis is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

NED vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

B McMullen

B McMullen is one of the most crucial picks from Scotland as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He smashed 101 runs and took 4 wickets in the last match against the Netherlands.

G Munsey

G Munsey is another crucial pick from the Scotland squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 80 runs in the last match against the Netherlands.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for NED vs SCO, 76th Match

B McMullen

G Munsey

K Klein

P van Meekeren

M Watt

Netherlands vs Scotland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Ad

Batters: M O'Dowd, R Berrington, G Munsey

All-rounders: M Watt, B McMullen, M Levitt, R van der Merwe

Bowlers: J Jarvis, K Klein, P van Meekeren

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Edwards

Ad

Batters: M O'Dowd, R Berrington, G Munsey

All-rounders: M Watt, B McMullen, M Levitt, Z Lion

Bowlers: V Kingma, K Klein, P van Meekeren

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️