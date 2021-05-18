Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st ODI - May 19th, 2021

The first ODI between Scotland and the Netherlands is set to take place at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

The Netherlands, after a decent showing against Nepal and Malaysia earlier in the year, are back on home soil. They will look to step up their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, albeit with a bout of 50-over cricket against Scotland. The Dutch side have a balanced squad, with the experience of Pieter Seelaar and Ben Cooper bound to come in handy. However, a lot is expected of Paul van Meekeren, who is set to lead an inexperienced yet talented bowling attack in the series.

Scotland are also well-equipped ahead of the series. Led by Kyle Coetzer, the Scots have a power-packed batting unit, with George Munsey being one to watch out for. Not to mention, they have a slew of all-rounders in the middle-order, adding more depth to their already strong batting unit. Much like the Netherlands, Scotland's bowling unit also lacks experience. But the likes of Mark Watt and Alasdair Evans will be key for them. With both teams seeking a crucial win in the encounter, we should be in for a cracker in Rotterdam.

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey

Scotland

Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands

Tobias Visee, Max ODowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Tonny Staal, Vivian Kingma, Paul van Meekeren, Philippe Boissevain and Aryan Dutt/Vikramjit Singh

Scotland

Kyle Coetzer (c), George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace/Dylan Budge, Alasdair Evans and Gavin Main

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Scotland, 1st ODI

Date & Time: 19th May 2021, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards, with some help on offer for the bowlers. With cloudy conditions expected on Wednesday, the pacers should get some swing, keeping the batsmen on their toes. As the match progresses, bowlers will look to take pace off the ball, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. As is the case in the 50-over format, wickets in hand will be key for either side, with 250-260 being par at the venue.

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NED vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Visee, B Cooper, C MacLeod, G Munsey, K Coetzer, B de Leede, S Sharif, A Evans, M Watt, P Boissevain and V Kingma

Captain: G Munsey. Vice-captain: B de Leede

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Edwards, B Cooper, C MacLeod, P Seelaar, K Coetzer, B de Leede, S Sharif, A Evans, M Watt, P Boissevain and P van Meekeren

Captain: C MacLeod. Vice-captain: B de Leede