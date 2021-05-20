NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODI - May 20th, 2021

The second ODI between the Netherlands and Scotland is set to take place at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Thursday.

In the first ODI, the Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first. The match was reduced to 33 overs per side due to rain. The Dutch side scored 163/8 courtesy of a brilliant 82 by Max O'Dowd.

Of the Scottish bowlers, Gavin Main led the chart with two wickets to his name for just 16 runs. Pacer Mark Watt also scalped two wickets.

In response, Scotland managed to score only 149 runs with Richie Berrington top-scoring with 41 runs off 43 balls. Vivian Kingma led the Dutch bowling attack with a 3/21 from seven overs, which saw Scotland fall short by 14 runs.

Scotland will look to level the series when they meet the Netherlands on Thursday, while the latter will aim for a clean sweep.

Squads to choose from

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey

Scotland

Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer, Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands

Ben Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Scott Edwards (wk), Vivian Kingma, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Pieter Seelaar (c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren

Scotland

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Scotland, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: May 20, 2021, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Pitch Report

The pitch in Rotterdam will assist bowlers throughout the game. Batters will get assistance during the first essay and will struggle to chase totals as the pitch is expected to slow down.

Rain will play a major role on Thursday and we might see a few overs being lost.

NED vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NED vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mathew Cross, Kyle Coetzer, Max O'Dowd, George Munsey, Ben Cooper, Safyaan Sharif, Richie Berrington, Alasdair Evans, Vivian Kingma, Logan Van Beek, Mark Watt.

Captain: Max O'Dowd Vice-captain: Mark Watt

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Kyle Coetzer, Max O'Dowd, George Munsey, Calum McLeod, Aryan Dutt, Richie Berrington, Paul Van Meekeren, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Logan Van Beek.

Captain: Gavin Main Vice-captain: Logan Van Beek