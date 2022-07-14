NED vs UGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 9

The Netherlands (NED) will lock horns with Uganda (UGA) in the ninth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Thursday, July 14.

The Netherlands are sitting at the top of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B table after winning their first two matches. They defeated Hong Kong by seven wickets in their last game. Uganda, on the other hand, are placed just below their opponents in the standings, winning one out of their two fixtures. They lost their last encounter against Papua New Guinea by eight wickets.

NED vs UGA Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad.

UGA XI

Kenneth Waiswa (C), Simon Ssesazi, Fred Achelam (WK), Ronak Patel, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Roger Mukasa.

Match Details

NED vs UGA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B, Match 9

Date and Time: 14th July 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 158 runs.

Today’s NED vs UGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott has scored only seven runs in two outings for the Netherlands. He has looked out of form in recent games, but dropping him from your fantasy team wouldn't be a wise decision.

Batters

Stephan Myburgh: Myburgh has scored 50 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 147.06. He is a quality batter who would love to maintain his form against Uganda.

Max O'Dowd: Max O'Dowd has been in decent touch lately, smashing 77 runs at a strike rate of 142.59 in two matches. He is a reliable batter who is expected to play another big knock on Thursday.

All-rounders

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede has scored 69 runs and picked up three wickets in two matches. He is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of the game.

Logan van Beek: Logan is his side's highest wicket-taker in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B with seven wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.74.

Bowlers

Frank Nsubuga: Nsubuga is a genuine wicket-taker who will lead Uganda's bowling attack on Thursday. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 in two matches.

Fred Klaassen: The Dutch pacer has managed to scalp four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 4.60. His ability to take wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek (NED) - 272 points

Bas de Leede (NED) - 181 points

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA) - 176 points

Fred Klaassen (NED) - 155 points

Frank Nsubuga (UGA) - 150 points

Important Stats for NED vs UGA Dream11 prediction team

Logan van Beek: 7 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.74

Bas de Leede: 69 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 127.78 and ER - 5.60.

Dinesh Nakrani: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.65

Fred Klaassen: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 4.60

Frank Nsubuga: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 3.25.

AUT vs CZR Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B)

NED vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fred Klaassen, Frank Nsubuga, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Simon Ssesazi, Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Scott Edwards, Paul van Meekeren.

Captain: Max O'Dowd. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

NED vs UGA Dream11 Prediction - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Simon Ssesazi, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Tom Cooper, Cosmas Kyewuta.

Captain: Logan van Beek. Vice-captain: Dinesh Nakrani.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far