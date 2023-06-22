NED vs USA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – June 22, 2023

The Netherlands and the United States of America will face off against each other in the World Cup Qualifiers at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both teams are desperate for a win to keep their hopes alive in the tournament.

The Netherlands had a disappointing start as they lost their first game despite putting up a commendable total of 315/6 on the board. However, their bowling let them down, allowing Zimbabwe to chase down the target with ease. They need to make a strong comeback in this crucial clash.

On the other hand, the United States of America also faced defeat in both of their matches so far. They are in dire need of a complete all-round performance to revive their campaign. In their previous fixture, they suffered a six-wicket loss against Nepal, and now they are aiming for a comeback. The pressure is mounting on both teams, making this match a must-win for them.

Now, let's dive into the three captaincy picks for the NED vs USA Dream11:

#3 Scott Edwards (NED) - 7.5 credits

Scott Edwards is a standout performer for the Netherlands and a must-pick for the NED vs USA Dream11. In the previous game, he displayed his brilliance with the bat, scoring a phenomenal 83 off just 72 balls.

Over the last 10 games, Edwards has amassed a total of 353 runs, showcasing his consistency and ability to score runs. Edwards possesses an exceptional strike rate, which is crucial in the limited-overs format.

Moreover, being a dependable wicket-keeper batter, he adds value to the team. Expect him to deliver yet another impactful performance and lead the Netherlands from the front.

#2 Gajanand Singh (USA) - 6.5 credits

Gajanand Singh is one of the key batters for the United States of America and a vital captaincy pick for the NED vs USA Dream11. He proved his mettle in the first game by scoring a century against West Indies, showcasing his potential to deliver match-winning performances.

The USA team heavily relies on Singh to anchor their innings and guide them towards a respectable total. Given his impressive form, he holds the key to the USA's success in this crucial encounter.

#1 Vikramjit Singh (NED) - 6.5 credits

Vikramjit Singh, the dependable opener for the Netherlands, is a good captaincy pick for the NED vs USA Dream11. In the previous game, he showcased his ability to score big by contributing 88 runs to his team's total.

Singh has the skill set to anchor the innings and provide a solid foundation for the Netherlands. His consistent performances in recent matches have made him a reliable option to accumulate runs.

These players have shown their mettle in recent matches and possess the potential to make a significant impact in this high-stakes encounter. So, make sure to include them in your NED vs USA Dream11 team and maximize your chances of scoring big points.

