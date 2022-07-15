NED vs USA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Semi-final 2

The Netherlands (NED) will take on the United States of America (USA) in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo on Friday.

The Netherlands have been in incredible form in the competition. They finished atop their group, winning all three matches. They finished with six points and a wonderful net run rate of +3.473. They defeated Uganda by 97 runs in their last outing.

The USA, meanwhile, finished second in their group, behind Zimbabwe. They won two of their three games, registering four points. They lost to Zimbabwe by 46 runs in their last match.

NED vs USA Probable Playing XIs

NED

Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c, wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmad.

USA

Ritwik Behera, Ryan Scott, Monank Patel (c & wk), Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Yasir Mohammad, Saurabh Netravalkar, Vatsal Vaghela, Ali Khan.

Match Details

Match: NED vs USA, T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: July 15, 2022, 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.

Pitch Report

The Bulawayo Athletic Club is known to be a sporting pitch, so both bowlers and batsmen are expected to find equal assistance. Pacers enjoyed plenty of help with the new ball in the previous game, and the trend is expected to continue here.

Today’s NED vs USA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Monank Patel is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He will be looking for a big knock here.

Batters

Max O’Dowd will be a crucial pick for the Netherlands. He has scored 150 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 135.14. O’Dowd is the third highest scorer in the competition.

All-rounders

Steven Taylor is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in outrageous form. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 205 runs in three innings at an average of 102.5 and a strike rate of 173.73. He can prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your NED vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Logan Van Beek is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the second-highest wicket-taker with seven scalps at an average of 6.29.

Bas de Leede has also been instrumental for the Netherlands and will be hoping to sustain his form. He has scored 78 runs in three games at an average of 39 and has also managed to pick up five wickets.

Bowlers

Fred Klaassen is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has scalped nine wickets in just three matches at a stupendous average of 5.89. Klaassen has also picked up a five-wicket haul.

Saurabh Netravalkar has also done immensely well with the ball for the USA. He has six wickets to his name from three games at an average of 11.83.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Fred Klaassen (NED) – 330 points

Steven Taylor (USA) – 303 points

Logan van Beek (NED) – 276 points

Bas de Leede (NED) – 259 points

Saurabh Netravalkar (USA) – 232 points

Important stats for NED vs USA Dream11 prediction team

Fred Klaassen: Nine wickets

Steven Taylor: 205 runs

Logan Van Beek: Seven wickets

Bas de Leede: 78 runs and five wickets

Saurabh Netravalkar: Six wickets

NED vs USA Dream11 Prediction Today

NED vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monank Patel, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Nisarg Patel, Fred Klaassen, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson

Captain: Steven Taylor, Vice-Captain: Logan Van Beek

NED vs USA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monank Patel, Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Aaron Jones, Steven Taylor, Logan Van Beek, Bas de Leede, Fred Klaassen, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson

Captain: Fred Klaassen, Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far