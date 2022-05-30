NED vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – May 31st, 2022

The Netherlands host West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, May 31. The VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen will host this encounter.

Pieter Seelaar will lead hosts Netherlands. The Dutch side come on the back of a 0-3 ODI series defeat against New Zealand, playing away from home.

They lost the first game by 115 runs and had a big setback. However, they failed to recover as they went on to lose the next two games by big margins as well.

West Indies, led by Nicholas Pooran, also lost their previous ODI series against India in India. West Indies lost the first game by 96 runs.

They could not make a comeback as they also lost the second and third games by 44 runs and six wickets respectively. Pooran will look to change his side's fortunes in his first assignment as ODI skipper of the national side.

Both teams will thus be keen to start with a win. That said, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first ODI between the Netherlands and West Indies.

#3 Shai Hope

Shai Hope has been a promising player for West Indies with the bat in white-ball cricket in recent times. Batting at the top of the order, he can provide stability and give his side a solid start as well.

He is one of the few batters from the West Indies at the moment to average above 50 in the ODI format.

Shai Hope is experienced, having played 89 games scoring 3738 runs with a high score of 170, averaging 50.51 at a decent strike rate of 74.67. West Indies will expect him to come good at the top with the bat in this series.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

Newly appointed ODI skipper of West Indies, Nicholas Pooran is known for his hard-hitting skills with the bat. Pooran will have additional responsibility and will be expected to lead from the front with the bat.

The 26-year-old has played 37 ODIs so far, scoring 1121 runs at an average of 40.03 and a strike rate of 98.85.

Should Nicholas Pooran get going, the Dutch bowlers will have a hard time stopping him from plundering runs. He is certainly a threat to any bowling attack.

#1 Fred Klaassen

Fred Klaassen has been impressive with the new ball and can bowl in the middle and back end as well. He picked up five wickets in the New Zealand series and can also bowl at a decent economy rate.

Klaassen has picked up 25 wickets in 13 ODIs in his career so far. He averages 18.88 at a brilliant economy of 3.87 and a strike rate of 29.28 with best figures of 3/23.

Against a powerful West Indies batting line-up, Klaassen will certainly have a crucial role to play with the ball for the Netherlands. He is key to the Dutch putting up a good showing.

