NED vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd ODI match – June 4th, 2022

The third and final game of the ODI series between the Netherlands (NED) and the West Indies (WI) will be played on Saturday, June 4, at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen. West Indies have already sealed the series and will be keen to finish on a few.

However, ther has been a good contest between bat and ball in the series so far. It was a test of nerves for players from both teams, so it will be interesting to see how they go about their business in the final game of the series.

The final game isn’t a 'dead rubber', as ten crucial CWC Super League points are up for grabs. Expect another cracking contest on Saturday. Ahead of it, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Scott Edwards (NED)

Scott Edwards in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Scott Edwards missed out in the first ODI but was good in the second game of the series. He scored 68, coming in at three, and held the innings nicely for the hosts. The right-handed batter is solid in in his technique and has been a vital cog for them recently.

Edwards, a wicketkeeper-batter, has plenty of experience, which could come handy if the Netherlands wish to end the series on a high.

#2 Shai Hope (WI)

West Indies vs England - T20 International Series First T20I

Shai Hope, opening the batting, smashed a brilliant ton in the first game of the series. He gave his team a solid start, helping them chase down 247 in the 44th over. He remained unbeaten on 119 off 130 deliveries, helping the West Indies get across the line. Hope studded his innings with 12 fours and two maximums.

He's averaging 137 in the series so far and is certainly a player to look forward to in the third ODI. He has scored heavily for his team at the highest level and will look to continue that in the final game.

#1 Brandon King (WI)

Brandon King in action (Image Courtesy: SportsMax)

Brandon King is the highest run-scorer in the series so far, with 149 runs in two games.

That includes two fifties. He scored 58 off 51 deliveries in the first ODI to help his team chase down 247 in the 44th over. In the next game, coming in to bat in a tricky situation, King played a well-composed innings of 91* off 90 deliveries to help his team get across the line with five wickets in hand.

King has played vital knocks in the series so far, so you’ve got to have him in your Dream11 fantasy team. He will look to carry his rich form forward and score more runs in the final game of the series.

