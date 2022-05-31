NED vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The Netherlands (NED) face the West Indies (WI) in their first ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Tuesday.

A new-look Windies side will begin a new era under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran. West Indies boast of a youthful and talented side coming into this game with the onus on Rovman Powell and Akeal Hosein to step up for the tourists.

Speaking of the Dutch, they gave a decent account of themselves against New Zealand earlier in the year and will look to build on those performances. Although they head into this game as the underdogs, Netherlands have a strong roster to fall back on, making for a good contest in Amstelveen.

NED vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Clayton Floyd/Antonius Staal, Pieter Seelaar (c), Musa Ahmed, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Philippe Boissevain and Vivian Kingma

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales and Hayden Walsh

Match Details

NED vs WI, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 31st May 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the VRA Cricket Ground with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match continues, the pitch could even out a touch, allowing batters to play their shots freely.

The spinners might not get much turn in the middle overs, although there is value in varying their lines and lengths according to the conditions. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss with the pitch not expected to change much during the game.

Today’s NED vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Shai Hope: Shai Hope has been West Indies' best player in the ODI format for a few years now, often coming up with brilliant performances at the top of the order. Hope has a knack for scoring big runs and is competent against both pace and spin. With the wicket-keeper keen to score some runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Max O'Dowd: Max O'Dowd is one of the Netherlands' best white-ball cricketers with his ability to go big from ball one being noteworthy. Like Hope, he has been in decent form in the ODI format, scoring runs all across the world. With the Dutch batter bound to have a say in this game, he is a good addition to your NED vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Pieter Seelaar: Pieter Seelaar has been impressive for the Netherlands in their last few series against New Zealand and Afghanistan. While his bowling has come in handy at times, he has been decent with the bat, taking up the floater's role in the middle order. Given his skill-set, he is sure to have an impact in this game.

Bowlers

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has developed into one of the best spin-bowling all-rounders in the world. He has been consistent with the ball for the Windies and has chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat down the order. With the conditions likely to help him, he is a must-have in your NED vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Shai Hope (WI)

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Scott Edwards (NED)

Important stats for NED vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Bas de Leede - 210 runs in 14 ODI matches, Average: 16.15

Fred Klaassen - 25 wickets in 13 ODI matches, Average: 18.88

Shai Hope - 3738 runs in 89 ODI matches, Average: 49.84

NED vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Shamarh Brooks, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Vivian Kingma, Akeal Hosein, Fred Klaassen and Jayden Seales

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Bas de Leede

NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nkrumah Bonner, Shai Hope, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Romario Shepherd, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Logan van Beek, Akeal Hosein, Fred Klaassen and Jayden Seales

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Logan van Beek

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far