NED vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The Netherlands (NED) will face West Indies (WI) in the second ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Thursday.

The Windies stormed to a series lead, courtesy of Shai Hope's fine hundred. They will eye another win under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran, with the team boasting a good balance. However, they come across a talented Netherlands side who had their moments in the previous game. They will bank on the likes of Max O'Dowd and Pieter Seelaar to pave the way with the bat and ball. With the outcome of the series on the line, a cracking game beckons today.

NED vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein and Vivian Kingma.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales/Anderson Phillip and Hayden Walsh.

Match Details

NED vs WI, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 2nd June 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The pitch at the VRA Stadium is a decent one to bat on despite there being help on offer for the bowlers. Slightly overcast conditions are expected, offering some movement early on for the pacers. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play with the pitch slowing down. Both teams will ideally look to bat first, with 240-250 being par at the venue.

Today’s NED vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Shai Hope: Shai Hope was the star of the show for West Indies in the previous game, scoring a match-winning hundred at the top of the order. He has been the Windies' best bet in the ODI format for quite some time now with his ability to score big runs being key. With Hope looking in good touch, he is a must-have in your NED vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Max O'Dowd: Max O'Dowd is one of the best players on the Associate circuit, with his record speaking for itself. The Dutch opener didn't look comfortable in the previous game, scoring a 69-ball 39. However, he is known for his ability to take the bowlers on in the powerplay overs. With the conditions also suiting his style of batting, he is one to watch out for today.

All-rounders

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek was the Netherlands' best bowler in the previous game, picking up two wickets in the middle overs. He is an experienced campaigner who can hold his own with the new ball as well. With van Beek bound to have a say on the batting front as well, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowlers

Akeal Hosein: Akeal Hosein has been in good form for West Indies in the ODI format, taking 24 wickets in 15 ODI matches. The left-arm spinner has been brilliant in the middle overs with his accuracy and variations holding him in good stead. With the conditions suiting him as well, Hosein is a good addition to your NED vs WI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Shai Hope (WI)

Akeal Hosein (WI)

Bas de Leede (NED)

Important stats for NED vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Teja Nidamunuru - 58(51) vs West Indies in the previous ODI

Akeal Hosein - 9-0-29-2 vs Netherlands in the previous ODI

Shai Hope - 3857 runs in 90 ODI matches, Average: 51.43

NED vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Hope, V Singh, M O'Dowd, S Brooks, B de Leede, P Seelaar, L van Beek, K Mayers, V Kingma, A Hosein and A Joseph.

Captain: S Hope. Vice-captain: L van Beek.

NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Hope, V Singh, M O'Dowd, N Bonner, B de Leede, R Klein, L van Beek, K Mayers, V Kingma, A Hosein and A Joseph.

Captain: S Hope. Vice-captain: B de Leede.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far