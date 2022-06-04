NED vs WI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The Netherlands (NED) will take on West Indies (WI) in the third ODI at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on Saturday, 4 June.

West Indies have won the first two ODIs, thereby taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. In a rain-affected first match, Shai Hope remained not out on 119 off 130 deliveries as the Windies chased down the DLS-enforced target with seven wickets in hand and 11 balls to spare.

In the second ODI, the Netherlands failed to hit the ground running after opting to bat first. Akeal Hosein picked up four wickets to bundle them out for just 214 runs. Brandon King then led the run-chase with 91 not out off 90 balls as West Indies won the contest by five wickets.

NED vs WI Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad.

WI XI

Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip.

Match Details

NED vs WI, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 4th June, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen

Pitch Report

The surface at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen is expected to be a balanced one. The side winning the toss should look to bowl first, with batting likely to be easier in the second innings.

Today’s NED vs WI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the only batter who has scored a century in the ODI series so far. Hope smashed 119 runs off 130 deliveries in the opening match and was rightly adjudged the Man of the Match. He is also a suitable captaincy pick for your NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Batters

Brandon King has been in top form with the bat and is the leading run-scorer in the series. He has made 149 runs in two matches at a strike rate of over 105 and has also won the Player of the Match award.

Max O’Dowd scored a half-century in the previous game and has amassed 90 runs in two matches at an average of 45.

All-rounders

Logan van Beek is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the leading wicket-taker for Netherlands in the series and has picked up three wickets in two games.

Bowlers

Akeal Hosein has been the most successful bowler in the competition so far. Netherlands batters have struggled to deal with him and he has picked up six wickets in two games at an average of 11.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein (WI) – 216 points

Brandon King (WI) – 193 points

Shai Hope (WI) – 186 points

Logan van Beek (NED) – 126 points

Vikramjit Singh (NED) – 120 points

Important stats for NED vs WI Dream11 prediction team

Akeal Hosein: 6 wickets

Brandon King: 149 runs

Shai Hope: 137 runs

Logan van Beek: 20 runs and 3 wickets

Kyle Mayers: 22 runs and 2 wickets

NED vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today

NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shai Hope, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon King, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Shamarh Brooks, Logan van Beek, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Aryan Dutt

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Alzarri Joseph

NED vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shai Hope, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon King, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Shamarh Brooks, Logan van Beek, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

Captain: Brandon King, Vice-Captain: Logan van Beek

