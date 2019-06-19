NED vs ZIM, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 19th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 14 // 19 Jun 2019, 01:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Netherlands and Zimbabwe play each other in the first ODI far away from the fanfare of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Both teams were part of the ICC World Cup qualifiers and just missed out on a place in the showpiece event. With the likes of Brendan Taylor and Roelof van der Merwe taking the field, both Netherlands and Zimbabwe will be looking to reinstate their credentials in the fifty over format whilst building towards the future and possibly ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Netherlands:

Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma, Brandon Glover and Saqib Zulfiqar

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Ainsley Ndlovu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ryan Burl

Playing XI Updates:

Netherlands:

Captain Pieter Seelar will be hopeful a good start to this series with a very well balanced side in their midst. Their bowling will be key with the likes of Fred Klaassen and Roelof van der Merwe having a good amount of experience in their shoulders. They do have good depth in batting with Scott Edwards batting at number seven to accommodate Max O'Dowd and Bad de Leede in the playing XI.

Advertisement

Possible XI: O'Dowd, Visee, Cooper, Baressi, Zulfiqar, Edwards(WK), Seelar(C), Merwe, de Leede, Klaassen and van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe's middle order is filled with talent and experience with Brendan Taylor expected to get some runs under his belt first up on this tour. In Solomon Mire, they have an explosive opener who is capable of rolling his arm when necessary while the presence of Sikander Raza and Sean Williams adds more balance to their side. Former Lancashire pacer, Kyle Jarvis spearheads this bowling unit along with Chatara and Tiripano. Ryan Burl's all-round abilities could give him the nod over Ndlovu and Mpofu for this game with leg-spin currently being the trend in the middle overs.

Possible XI: Masakadza(C), Mire, Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Moor, Burl, Jarvis, Chatara and Tiripano.

Match Details:

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI

19th June 2019, 2:30 PM IST

Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

Pitch Report:

Rain is on the forecast for Wednesday and could interrupt proceedings. Inspite of the rain threat, it should be a good pitch to bat on with some help for the bowlers owing to the overcast conditions.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor and Tobias Visee are the preferred choices considering their vast experience playing for their nations. Visee is set to open the batting for Netherlands and should make good use of the conditions whilst giving a good start to the Dutch.

Batsmen: Wesley Baressi and Solomon Mire are must have players for this game while the likes of Max O'Dowd and Ben Cooper are also decent options in the batting unit. Craig Ervine is another one to watch out for with the south-paw batting in the top order for Zimbabwe.

Allrounders: Sikander Raza, Roelof van der Merwe and Sean Williams are all very good spin-bowling allrounders to have in the side. Given the balance of the squad, only Raza makes the cut although one of Merwe or Williams can be accommodated by dropping a batsman.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis is a must have in the side and should be picked along with Seelar and Tiripano, who should pick a wicket or two on Wednesday. One of van Meekeren or Klaassen should suffice as the final bowling option.

Captain: Brendan Taylor and Wesley Baressi are the preferred options given they are the best batsmen of their respective teams while the likes of Sean Williams and Tobias Visee are also good options to opt for.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Visee, Brendan Taylor, Solomon Mire, Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Craig Ervine, Sikander Raza, Kyle Jarvis, Pieter Seelar, Donald Tiripano and Paul van Meekeren. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Tobias Visee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Visee, Brendan Taylor, Solomon Mire, Wesley Baressi, Max O'Dowd, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Pieter Seelar, Donald Tiripano and Paul van Meekeren. Captain: Wesley Baressi, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams