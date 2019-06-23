NED vs ZIM, 1st T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 23rd, 2019

After a brilliant 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in the ODI format, Netherlands host them in the first of two T20s on Sunday as they look to continue their good progress in the international circuit. In spite of having players with enormous experience in their ranks, Zimbabwe were outplayed by the Dutch on a number of occasions in the two-match series and would look to get one over them in the shortest format. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Netherlands:

Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma, Brandon Glover, and Saqib Zulfiqar

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Ainsley Ndlovu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, and Ryan Burl

Playing XI Updates:

Netherlands:

No changes are expected from the Dutch after a brilliant series with Tobias Visee and Max O'Dowd doing pretty well for them at the top of the order. Wesley Barresi and Pieter Seelar have enough experience playing at the highest level while Roelof van der Merwe provides the balance in the squad. All eyes will be upon pacer Klaassen, who has arguably been the standout bowler for the Netherlands so far.

Possible XI: O'Dowd, Visee, Cooper, Baressi, Edwards(WK), Seelar(C), Merwe, Kingma, de Leede, Klaassen and van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe:

Although they haven't been up to the mark on the tour so far, Zimbabwe aren't expected to make many changes with all of their players capable of overturning this rut. Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine are in decent touch for Zimbabwe although it has been their bowling that has let them down. Kyle Jarvis will be key to their fortunes while Raza's all-round abilities could also have a say in the game.

Possible XI: Masakadza (C), Mire, Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Moor, Ndlovu, Chatara, Jarvis, and Tiripano

Match Details:

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20

23rd June 2019, 6:30 PM IST

Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Pitch Report:

The weather is set to be clear for the whole day with cloudy conditions favoring the pacers upfront. 160 could be par on this surface with batsmen expected to make good use of the conditions once they get themselves in.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor is the preferred choice for this game given his form in the two-match series prior to this game. With his experience, Taylor should make good use of the conditions and get some runs for Zimbabwe while Tobias Visee is also a decent option to opt for in the team.

Batsmen: Ben Cooper and Max O'Dowd have done well in the two ODIs to warranty a spot in the side while Solomon Mire's explosive batting style at the top of the order could be pivotal in this game. Although he hadn't been in the best of forms, Mire could come good in favorable conditions.

Allrounders: Roelof van der Merwe and Sean Williams are the ideal options to go with given their ability with both bat and ball. Both of them were amongst the wicket-takers in the recently concluded series and should continue their good form while Sikander Raza is also a good alternative.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis' international experience should come in handy on Sunday while the likes of Pieter Seelar and Fred Klaassen have repeatedly shown why they are a force to reckon with in the white ball formats after brilliant performances in the ODI matches. Kingma is also a decent option if one were to go in with a cheaper alternative.

Captain: Brendan Taylor is good for another fruitful outing making him one of the frontrunners for captaincy along with Sean Williams and Ben Cooper. Sean Williams picked up four wickets in the previous game and would be hoping to back his bowling ability with a good knock with the bat as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Roelof van der Merwe, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis and Paul van Meekeren. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Tobias Visee, Ben Cooper, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Paul van Meekeren, Sikander Raza, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, V Kingma and Fred Klaassen. Captain: Sean Williams, Vice-Captain: Solomon Mire