NED vs ZIM, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 21st, 2019

After a brilliant start to the series on Wednesday, Netherlands look to seal a famous win at the expense of the Zimbabweans, who weren't able to cope up with the accuracy and guile of the Roelof van der Merwe and Pieter Seelar. Max O'Dowd put in a superlative performance at the top of the order as he took the Dutch home, giving them a go at a clean sweep on Friday. It wouldn't be an easy task given the experience of the Zimbabwean players, who would hope that the first game is just a one-off. With Deventer playing host again to the two teams, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Netherlands:

Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma, Brandon Glover and Saqib Zulfiqar

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Ainsley Ndlovu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe and Ryan Burl

Playing XI Updates:

Netherlands:

With a brilliant performance under their belt in the first ODI, no changes are expected from Pieter Seelar and the team management as they look to clinch the series outright. Max O'Dowd and Tobias Visee were decent at the top of the order while the experienced trio of Bas de Leede, Wesley Baressi and Ben Cooper did put in a reasonable shift to take the Dutch home.

The onus will once again be upon the bowling unit who didn't give any room early on as they set the tone and pushed Zimbabwe on to the back foot from the start. Roelof van der Merwe will be key against Taylor and Williams while more of the same is expected from Kingma and Klaassen.

Possible XI: O'Dowd, Visee, Cooper, Baressi, Edwards(WK), Seelar(C), Merwe, Kingma, de Leede, Klaassen and van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe:

Better performances are expected from the likes of Hamilton Masakadza and Craig Ervine, who fell cheaply, putting pressure on their middle order. Chatara should keep his place in the side inspite of proving a touch expensive while Kyle Jarvis would be expected to come good on Friday.

Raza and Williams' performance should be pivotal in the context of the game given their importance in both the batting and bowling department along with their premier batsman Brendan Taylor.

Possible XI: Masakadza (C), Mire, Ervine, Taylor(WK), Williams, Raza, Moor, Ndlovu, Chatara, Jarvis and Tiripano.

Match Details:

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

21st June 2019, 2:30 PM IST

Sportpark Het Schootsveld, Deventer

Pitch Report:

The bowlers did get some help with swing and turn for the seamers and spinners respectively. Inspite of the bowlers having a good day overall, batsmen should play their strokes freely once they get a hang of the pitch, which could be a touch on the slower side given the rain over the last week or so.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Inspite of Tobias Visee's good showing in the first ODI, Brendan Taylor is the preferred option with the former Nottinghamshire batsman in supreme form with the bat. His superior keeping skills add to his case making him the perfect option.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine and Ben Cooper weren't able to convert their starts into a big one but should be able to get more runs under their belt on Friday. Along with the aforementioned duo, Max O'Dowd is also a handy option to have in the side while the likes of Solomon Mire and Bas de Leede should prove to viable options with their batting ability.

Allrounders: Roelof van der Merwe and Sean Williams are the ideal options to go with given their ability with both bat and ball. Both of them were amongst the wicket-takers on Wednesday and should continue their good form while Sikander Raza is also a good alternative.

Bowlers: Kyle Jarvis is a must have in the fantasy team with his undeniable ability with the new ball. Along with him, Paul van Meekeren and Donald Tiripano are great options as well while Fred Klaassen is also a worth-while option for this game.

Captain: Brendan Taylor is good for another fruitful outing making him one of the frontrunners for captaincy along with Sean Williams and Ben Cooper. With swing on offer, Kyle Jarvis is also a decent option if Zimbabwe get to bowl first in Deventer.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Roelof van der Merwe, Sean Williams, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis and Paul van Meekeren. Captain: Brendan Taylor, Vice-Captain: Sean Williams

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Tobias Visee, Ben Cooper, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Bas de Leede, Sikander Raza, Sean Williams, Kyle Jarvis, Paul van Meekeren and Fred Klaassen. Captain: Kyle Jarvis, Vice-Captain: Solomon Mire