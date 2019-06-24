NED vs ZIM, 2nd T20: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - June 25th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 48 // 24 Jun 2019, 14:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After three consecutive losses in two formats, Zimbabwe will look to salvage some pride as they play Netherlands in the second and final T20 on Tuesday. In spite of having the required personnel and experience in their midst, Zimbabwe have underwhelmed in the crucial junctures of the game while the Dutch's balance in the side has shone in the previous game with Roelof van der Merwe reveling with both bat and ball. With a lot at stake for both sides with the series nicely poised at 1-0, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Netherlands:

Pieter Seelaar (C), Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma, Brandon Glover, and Saqib Zulfiqar

Zimbabwe:

Hamilton Masakadza (C), Brendan Taylor, Peter Moor, Solomon Mire, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Ainsley Ndlovu, Elton Chigumbura, Richmond Mutumbami, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, and Ryan Burl

Playing XI Updates:

Netherlands:

No changes are expected from Netherlands after a comprehensive win on Sunday. Bas de Leede should get an extended run in the side after failing to make an impression while the onus will be on their opening duo of Visee and Dowd. The likes of Baressi, Merwe, and Cooper are also crucial to their fortunes although it has been their bowling unit that has done most of the work in this tour so far. Fred Klaassen and Pieter Seelar picked up three wickets apiece on Sunday and will be expected to keep the good work up as they seek another famous series win albeit in the shortest format.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Visee, Dowd, Cooper, de Leede, Baressi, Merwe, Edwards(WK), Seelar(C), Glover, Klaassen and van Meekeren.

Zimbabwe:

No changes are expected from Zimbabwe with the series on the line after a lackluster performance with the bat in the first game. Solomon Mire hasn't been at his best on this tour and will be expected to come good on Tuesday while the quartet of Taylor, Ervine, Raza, and Williams will be key as to how Zimbabwe perform in this series decider. Ryan Burl and Chris Mpofu should keep their place in the side after a decent outing with the ball in the first T20 but the four overs from Jarvis should be pivotal in the proceedings.

Possible XI: Mire, Masakadza(C), Ervine, Taylor(WK), Raza, Williams, Burl, Moor, Jarvis, Tiripano/Chatara and Mpofu

Match Details:

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20

25th June 2019, 6:30 PM IST

Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring match is on the cards with some help for the pacers upfront with the overlying conditions. 170-180 could be a match-winning total on this surface which could also offer a bit of turn for the spinners later on.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor and Tobias Visee are in good form over the last three games making them great options for this game. With Taylor's form and Visee's explosiveness at the top of the order, fantasy players are bound to earn some points with their performances.

Batsmen: Craig Ervine and Ben Cooper are must have players in the fantasy team while the likes of Solomon Mire and Max O'Dowd are also decent options given their ability to provide fast starts at the top of the order.

Allrounders: As many as three allrounders are picked in the fantasy team with Sikander Raza, Sean Williams and Roelof van der Merwe doing well with both bat and ball in the series so far. Roelof van der Merwe put in a man of the match performance in the first T20 and will be expected to score some runs and pick a few wickets as well while Raza and Williams' performances are bound to be crucial to Zimbabwe's hopes of getting one over Netherlands.

Bowlers: Brandon Glover was impressive in the first game with three wickets to his name towards the death overs. He is a great option to have in the side along with the likes of Paul van Meekeren and Chris Mpofu. Kyle Jarvis is also a decent option along with Fred Klaassen if the balance of the side can be altered.

Captain: Craig Ervine and Roelof van der Merwe are the ideal choices for captaincy with both of them in good form with the bat over the last couple of games. Given van der Merwe's ability with the ball, he is a great option while Brendan Taylor is also a decent option to opt for.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Tobias Visee, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Craig Ervine, Sikander Raza, Sean Williams, Roelof van der Merwe, Chris Mpofu, Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren. Captain: Craig Ervine, Vice-Captain: Roelof van der Merwe

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Tobias Visee, Craig Ervine, Wesley Baressi, Ben Cooper, Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Roelof van der Merwe, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Jarvis, and Brandon Glover. Captain: Roelof van der Merwe, Vice-Captain: Brendan Taylor