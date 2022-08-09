NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women 2022, Match 1

Netherlands Women U19 (NED-W U19) will take on Scotland Women U19 (SCO-W U19) in the first T20 match on Tuesday, August 9, at the Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, with all three games to be played at the same venue.

Scotland Women U19 will be touring Netherlands Women U19 for a three-match T20 series. Both teams have quality players in their lineup, all of whom will be looking to impress the main national team. Thus we can expect a hard-fought contest between the two sides.

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

Netherlands Women U19

Kristine Smits (WK), Robin Schmidt, Phebe Molkenboer, Myrthe van den Raad, Els Keppel, Robyn van Oosterom, Merel Dekeling, Rosalie Lawrence, Mahdiya Kidwai, Nidhi Patil, Carlijn van Koolwijk

Scotland Women U19

Ailsa Lister (WK), Emily Tucker, Emma Walsingham, Molly Barbour Smith, Darcey Carter, Niamh Robertson Jack, Molly Paton, Nayma Shaikh, Maryam Faisal, Niamh Muir, Orla Montgomery

Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 9, 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht, offers assistance to both departments of the game. Pacers will enjoy bowling here initially whereas batters could come into play in the second half of the match.

Today’s NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ailsa Lister: Lister is a talented wicket-keeper batter for her side. She can score handy runs as well as deliver behind the stumps.

Batters

Emily Tucker: Emily is a dependable top-order batter. She can provide a good start and help her side win the game.

Robin Schmidt: Robin could also prove to be a vital asset in the game. She can strike the ball well and score valuable runs.

All-rounders

Darcey Carter: Darcey is a must-pick for this game. She can turn the game for her side with her brilliant all-round abilities.

Els Keppel: Keppel is known for her skills in both departments of the game, making her a top captaincy pick for this game.

Bowlers

Maryam Faisal: Faisal has shown the ability to scalp wickets at regular intervals, making her a valuable pick for this game.

Mahdiya Kidwai: Mahdiya has the ability to restrict the batters and also provide crucial breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Important stats for NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1 : Ailsa Lister, Emily Tucker, Robin Schmidt, Darcey Carter, Els Keppel, Maryam Faisal, Mahdiya Kidwai, Kristine Smits, Phebe Molkenboer, Robyn van Oosterom, Niamh Muir

Captain: Darcey Carter Vice-Captain: Robin Schmidt

Fantasy Suggestion #2 : Ailsa Lister, Emily Tucker, Robin Schmidt, Darcey Carter, Els Keppel, Maryam Faisal, Mahdiya Kidwai, Emma Walsingham, Niamh Robertson Jack, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Nidhi Patil

Captain: Els Keppel Vice-Captain: Emily Tucker

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee