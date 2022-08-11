NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women 2022, Match 3

Netherlands Women U19 (NED-W U19) will take on Scotland Women U19 (SCO-W U19) in the third game of their Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women 2022 series on Thursday at the Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd in Utrecht.

Scotland have performed exceptionally well and have won the series 2-0. Netherlands tried their best to level the series but fell short.

They'll now look to salvage their pride in the last game, but Scotland are a better team and should complete a series clean sweep.

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Probable Playing XIs

NED-W U19

Merel Dekeling (c), Kristine Smits, Myrthe van den Raad, Robin Schmidt, Robyn van Oosterom, Phebe Molkenboer, Els Keppel, Nidhi Patil, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Donna Polet, Fenna Vermeire (wk).

SCO-W U19

Ailsa Lister (wk), Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Katherine Fraser (c), Maryam Faisal, Molly Barbour-Smith, Nayma Shaikh, Niamh Muir, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell, Orla Montgomery.

Match Details

Match: NED-W U19 vs SCO-W, Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women 2022, Match 3.

Date and Time: August 11, 2022; 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht.

Pitch Report

In the first two games, the Sportspark Maarschalkerweerd pitch benefited the bowlers. Batters have found difficult to score runs. So this game could be a low-scoring thriller.

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Lister, who has played exceptionally well in the last two games, is, without a doubt, the best fantasy wicketkeeper for this game. She bats in the top order and could also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings. She has scored 48 runs in the last two games.

Batters

R Schmidt and M Barbour are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. O Bell is another good pick. She has performed well in her last two matches.

All-rounders

D Carter and R Van Oosterom are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Shaikh is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are K Fraser and N Muir. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last two games and are expected to bowl at the death. N Patil is another good pick.

Three best players to pick in NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

K Fraser (SCO-W U19)

D Carter (SCO-W U19)

R Van Oosterom (NED-W U19).

Netherlands Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19: Key stats for Dream11 team

N Shaikh - four wickets

M Barbour - 42 runs and three wickets

K Fraser - 40 runs and one wicket.

Netherlands Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (Netherlands Women vs Scotland Women 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Lister, M Barbour, O Bell, R Schmidt, R Van Oosterom, N Shaikh, D Carter, M Dekeling, K Fraser, N Patil, N Muir.

Captain: N Shaikh. Vice Captain: M Barbour.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Lister, M Barbour, O Bell, R Schmidt, R Van Oosterom, N Shaikh, D Carter, M Dekeling, K Fraser, P Oost, N Muir.

Captain: N Shaikh. Vice Captain: R Van Oosterom.

Edited by Bhargav