NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI and Pitch Report, Match 2

Netherlands Women U19 (NED-W U19) will take on Scotland Women U19 (SCO-W U19) in the second T20I on Wednesday, August 10 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht.

The hosts Netherlands Women U19 didn’t have an ideal start to the series. They suffered a disappointing 57-run defeat in their first game and will now aim to make a comeback in this match.

Meanwhile, Scotland Women U19 would be happy with their performance in the first game. Defending a target of 136, they restricted their opponents to just 78 runs.

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

Netherlands Women U19

Merel Dekeling (C), Kristine Smits, Myrthe van den Raad, Robin Schmidt, Robyn van Oosterom, Phebe Molkenboer, Els Keppel, Nidhi Patil, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Donna Polet, Fenna Vermeire (wk)

Scotland Women U19

Ailsa Lister (wk), Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Katherine Fraser (C), Maryam Faisal, Molly Barbour-Smith, Nayma Shaikh, Niamh Muir, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell, Orla Montgomery

Match Details

Match: Netherlands Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19

Date and Time: Wednesday, August 10, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd offered assistance to the bowlers in the first game. It will be difficult for batters score runs on this surface. They will thus have to exercise caution. We can witness another low-scoring thriller in this game.

Today’s NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ailsa Lister: Lister didn’t had a great outing last time. However, there are a lot of expectations on the player's shoulders. She will try to live up to those and perform well in this game.

Batter

Olivia Bell: Olivia failed to deliver with the bat in the previous game. However, she managed to pick up three wickets at an economy of 2.5.

All-rounders

Nayma Shakih: Nayma had a brilliant outing with the ball in the first game, picking up two wickets while conceding at an economy of 2.5.

Merel Dekeling: Dekeling has the responsibility on her shoulders to lead her side to victory. In the previous game, she scored 29 runs and picked up a solitary wicket.

Bowler

Katherine Fraser: Fraser led her side from the front in the last game. She scored 33 runs and picked up one wicket at an economy of 2.7.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Olivia Bell: 116 points

Katherine Fraser: 96 points

Nayma Shaikh: 88 points

Merel Dekeling: 69 points

Robyn van Oosterom: 62 points

Important stats for NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 prediction team

Olivia Bell: One match, three wickets

Katherine Fraser: One match, 33 runs, one wicket

Nayma Shaikh: One match, two wickets

Merel Dekeling: One match, 29 runs, one wicket

Robyn van Oosterom: One match, two wickets

NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1 : Ailsa Lister, Olivia Bell, Nayma Shaikh, Merel Dekeling, Katherine Fraser, Barbour Smith, Robyn van Oosterom, Niamh Muir, Nidhi Patil, Robin Schmidt, Fenna Vermeire

Captain: Olivia Bell Vice-Captain: Merel Dekeling

Fantasy Suggestion #2 : Ailsa Lister, Olivia Bell, Nayma Shaikh, Merel Dekeling, Katherine Fraser, Phebe Molkenboer, Kristine Smits, Els Keppel, Darcey Carter, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Maryam Faisal

Captain: Nayma Shaikh Vice-Captain: Katherine Fraser

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury