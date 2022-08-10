NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI and Pitch Report, Match 2

Netherlands Women U19 (NED-W U19) will take on Scotland Women U19 (SCO-W U19) in the second T20I on Wednesday, August 10 at the Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht.
The hosts Netherlands Women U19 didn’t have an ideal start to the series. They suffered a disappointing 57-run defeat in their first game and will now aim to make a comeback in this match.
Meanwhile, Scotland Women U19 would be happy with their performance in the first game. Defending a target of 136, they restricted their opponents to just 78 runs.
NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Probable Playing 11 Today
Netherlands Women U19
Merel Dekeling (C), Kristine Smits, Myrthe van den Raad, Robin Schmidt, Robyn van Oosterom, Phebe Molkenboer, Els Keppel, Nidhi Patil, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Donna Polet, Fenna Vermeire (wk)
Scotland Women U19
Ailsa Lister (wk), Darcey Carter, Emma Walsingham, Katherine Fraser (C), Maryam Faisal, Molly Barbour-Smith, Nayma Shaikh, Niamh Muir, Niamh Robertson-Jack, Olivia Bell, Orla Montgomery
Match Details
Match: Netherlands Women U19 vs Scotland Women U19
Date and Time: Wednesday, August 10, 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, Utrecht
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd offered assistance to the bowlers in the first game. It will be difficult for batters score runs on this surface. They will thus have to exercise caution. We can witness another low-scoring thriller in this game.
Today’s NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Ailsa Lister: Lister didn’t had a great outing last time. However, there are a lot of expectations on the player's shoulders. She will try to live up to those and perform well in this game.
Batter
Olivia Bell: Olivia failed to deliver with the bat in the previous game. However, she managed to pick up three wickets at an economy of 2.5.
All-rounders
Nayma Shakih: Nayma had a brilliant outing with the ball in the first game, picking up two wickets while conceding at an economy of 2.5.
Merel Dekeling: Dekeling has the responsibility on her shoulders to lead her side to victory. In the previous game, she scored 29 runs and picked up a solitary wicket.
Bowler
Katherine Fraser: Fraser led her side from the front in the last game. She scored 33 runs and picked up one wicket at an economy of 2.7.
Top 5 best players to pick in NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 prediction team
Olivia Bell: 116 points
Katherine Fraser: 96 points
Nayma Shaikh: 88 points
Merel Dekeling: 69 points
Robyn van Oosterom: 62 points
Important stats for NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 prediction team
Olivia Bell: One match, three wickets
Katherine Fraser: One match, 33 runs, one wicket
Nayma Shaikh: One match, two wickets
Merel Dekeling: One match, 29 runs, one wicket
Robyn van Oosterom: One match, two wickets
NED-W U19 vs SCO-W U19 Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ailsa Lister, Olivia Bell, Nayma Shaikh, Merel Dekeling, Katherine Fraser, Barbour Smith, Robyn van Oosterom, Niamh Muir, Nidhi Patil, Robin Schmidt, Fenna Vermeire
Captain: Olivia Bell Vice-Captain: Merel Dekeling
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ailsa Lister, Olivia Bell, Nayma Shaikh, Merel Dekeling, Katherine Fraser, Phebe Molkenboer, Kristine Smits, Els Keppel, Darcey Carter, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Maryam Faisal
Captain: Nayma Shaikh Vice-Captain: Katherine Fraser