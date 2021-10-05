NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 6

The Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will take on Austria (AUT) in the sixth match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

The Netherlands XI have won their first two European Cricket Championship Week matches and are currently placed atop the points table. They beat Italy by 37 runs in their last match. Austria, on the other hand, didn't start their campaign as per the expectation. They fell short of 34 runs in their opening game against Belgium and are currently placed in fourth spot in the points table.

NED-XI vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Sebastian Braat (C), Musa Ahmad, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De-Mey, Viv Kingma.

AUT XI

Razmal Shigiwal (C), Iqbal Hossain, Abrar Bilal (WK), Bilal Zalmai, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Jaweed Sadran, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Details

NED-XI vs AUT, Match 6, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 5th October 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has been in favor of the batsmen in the last couple of matches. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 148 runs.

Today’s NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abrar Bilal: Bilal is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in the upcoming match. He has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 190 in 12 European Cricket Championship matches.

Batsmen

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad is a top-quality batsman who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 282 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 218.60 in 12 matches.

Iqbal Hossain: Hossain has scored 299 runs at a strike rate of 223.13 in 12 matches. He can play a big knock in the upcoming match.

All-rounders

Clayton Floyd: Floyd has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 259 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 244.34 and also picked up 15 wickets in his 12 outings.

Sebastian Braat: Braat can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 228-plus while also taking 14 wickets in 12 matches.

Bowlers

Julian De-Mey: De-Mey has bowled pretty well in the European Cricket Championship, having picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Aqib Iqbal: Iqbal can pick wickets at regular intervals for his side and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team. He has scalped nine wickets in the European Cricket Championship so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI) - 939 points

Sebastian Braat (NED-XI) - 733 points

Musa Ahmad (NED-XI) - 584 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUT) - 555 points

Julian De-Mey (NED-XI) - 500 points

Important Stats for NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 259 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 244.34 and ER - 7.27

Sebastian Braat: 130 runs and 14 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 228.07 and ER - 8.94

Musa Ahmad: 282 runs and 2 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 218.60 and ER - 13.00

Iqbal Hossain: 299 runs 12 matches; SR - 223.13

Julian De-Mey: 14 wickets in 11 matches; ER - 8.67

NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Iqbal Hossain, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat, Zeeshan Goraya, Viv Kingma, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Julian De-Mey.

Captain: Clayton Floyd. Vice-captain: Iqbal Hossain.

NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat, Zeeshan Goraya, Sahel Zadran, Julian De-Mey, Ryan Klein.

Captain: Clayton Floyd. Vice-captain: Sebastian Braat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar