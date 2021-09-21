NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Netherlands XI will lockhorns against Austria in the 7th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on 21st September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

The Netherlands XI have won both their games in this tournament. They are in top notch form and will strive to sustain their dominance in this battle.

Austria are also on a roll in the competition. They have also managed two victories and will be looking to repeat their performance against the Netherlands.

NED XI vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

Netherlands XI

Asad Zulfiqar (C), Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat (C), Niels Etman, Julian De-Mey, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Max Hoornweg.

Austria

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Match Details

Match: NED XI vs AUS, European Cricket Series - ECC T10.

Date and Time: 21st September 2021, 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The surface at Cartama Oval is expected to be a good one for batting. The bowlers may not have a lot to cheer for. In the previous five games, the team batting first has won four matches. Hence, the team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s NED XI vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abrar Bilal: Bilal didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the previous game. However, based on his previous performances, he will be a good choice for your team.

Batsmen

Iqbal Hossain: Hossain has scored 103 runs in two matches and will look to maintain his form in this match.

Razmal Shigiwal: Skipper Shigiwal played a sensational innings of 96 from just 28 balls in his first game. He'll be a top pick for your NED XI vs AUT fantast team in today's game.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Floyd has made contributions to both facets of the game in this competition. In the previous two games, he has scored 34 runs and also picked up three wickets. He is a must-pick for your NED XI vs AUT fantasy team.

Abdullah Akbarjan: Akbarjan is a talented all-rounder from Austria. He has picked up three wickets so far and will be looking to add more to his tally.

Bowlers

Julian De-Mey: De-Mey has been impressive in the competition with a total of five wickets to his name. He is a must pick from the bowling department for your NED XI vs AUT fantasy team.

Sahed Zadran: Zadran has been exceptional with the ball. He has picked up two wickets so far and has also bowled with a good economy.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED XI) - 176 points

Abdullah Akbarjan (AUS) - 121 points

Julian De-Mey (NED XI) - 170 points

Iqbal Hossain (AUS) - 174 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUS) - 162 points

Important stats for NED XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Julian De-Mey - 2 matches, 5 wickets

Abdullah Akbarjan - 2 matches, 3 wickets

Clayton Floyd - 2 matches, 34 runs, 3 wickets

Iqbal Hossain - 2 matches, 103 runs

Razmal Shigiwal - 2 matches, 104 runs

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today

NED XI vs AUS Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abrar Bilal, Asad Zulfiqar, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Victor Lubbers, Clayton Floyd, Abdullah Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya, Sahed Zadran, Julian De-Mey, Ryan Klein.

Captain: Clayton Floyd | Vice-Captain: Iqbal Hossain.

NED XI vs AUS Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abrar Bilal, Noor Khan, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Abdullah Akbarjan, Sebastian Braat, Sahed Zadran, Julian De-Mey, Aqib Iqbal.

Captain: Razmal Shigiwal | Vice-Captain: Abdullah Akbarjan.

