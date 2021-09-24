NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECC T10 Competition, Qualifier 1

Netherlands XI will take on Austria in the first Qualifier of the ECC T10 2021 Competition at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Netherlands XI had a fantastic campaign and they finished on top of the league stage this season while Austria finished just behind in second. In eight matches, Netherlands XI have lost just once, a record they share with Austria as well. Fireworks are expected as these two sides collide in the first qualifier.

NED XI vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Niels Etman, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma

AUT XI

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Mehar Cheema (wk), Abrar Bilal (C), Mirza Ahsan, Noor Khan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Umair Tariq, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel

Match Details

NED XI vs AUT, ECC T10 2021, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 24th September, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The track at Cartama Oval is a batting paradise. The boundaries are short as well and high scores have been pretty common here.

Today’s NED XI vs AUT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Zulfiqar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

M Ahmad is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease.

All-rounders

C Floyd is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Side. Floyd is the highest run-scorer in the competition with 245 runs from eight matches at an average of 40.38 and at a strike rate of 257.89. He has also picked up nine wickets.

S Braat is immensely talented and is a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 111 runs and has struck 10 wickets so far. He has been in impeccable form over the last four matches!

Bowlers

J De-Mey will be expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He has picked up 12 wickets and is the highest wicket-taker for Netherlands XI.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

C Floyd (NED XI) – 708 points

S Braat (NED XI) – 554 points

I Hossain (AUT) – 428 points

J De-Mey (NED XI) – 426 points

M Ahmad (NED XI) – 357 points

Important stats for NED XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

C Floyd: 245 runs and 9 wickets

S Braat: 111 runs and 10 wickets

I Hossain: 235 runs

J De-Mey: 12 wickets

M Ahmad: 148 runs and 2 wickets

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Zulfiqar, I Hossain, M Ahmad, B Gorlee, C Floyd, S Braat, M Simpson-Parker, J De-Mey, R Klein, S Momin, S Zadran

Captain: C Floyd, Vice-Captain: S Braat

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Zulfiqar, A Bilal, I Hossain, M Ahmad, B Gorlee, C Floyd, S Braat, M Simpson-Parker, J De-Mey, R Klein, S Momin

Captain: I Hossain, Vice-Captain: J De-Mey

Edited by Diptanil Roy