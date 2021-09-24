NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Final

The final of the European Cricket Championship 2021 Group B has Netherlands XI (NED-XI) taking on Austria (AUT) at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Friday.

Netherlands XI have been the team to beat in the European Cricket Championship, with their experience and star power blowing out opponents. Their standing in the league phase earned them a spot in the final, but they will be wary of the weather and Austria, who have been impressive in the ECC this year. While the Dutch will head into this game as the favorites, Austria should prove to be a worthy opponent in the final.

NED-XI vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

NED-XI XI

Victor Lubbers, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Seb Braat (c), Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian de Mey, Max Hoornweg and Ryan Klein

AUT XI

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Umair Tariq and Abdullah Akbarjan

Match Details

NED-XI vs AUT, Final, Group B, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 24th September 2021, 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at Cartama Oval, with little help on offer for the pacers. They should get extra bounce off the surface, but the batters will enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. There isn't much spin on offer, making it difficult for the spinners in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being the bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abrar Bilal: Abrar Bilal had a decent outing in the previous game, hitting a couple of maximums in his short stay. He will be keen to get a big one today and should feature in your fantasy team.

Batsman

Musa Ahmad: Musa Ahmad has been in decent form in the last few games. Although he has batted in different positions, Ahmad has the ability to score quick runs in the top order, making him a good option for your NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Clayton Floyd has been the MVP of the tournament with a heap of runs and wickets to his name. He also hit the headlines by scoring the first-ever hundred in the T10 format earlier in the tournament. Floydis surely a must-have player in your NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Aqib Iqbal: Although Aqib Iqbal has been fairly consistent with the ball for Austria, he didn't pick up a wicket in the previous game. His ability to swing the ball early on should hold him in good stead, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NED XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED XI) - 708 points

Julian de Mey (NED XI) - 426 points

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT) - 367 points

Important Stats for NED XI vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 245 runs and 9 wickets in ECC 2021

Razman Shigiwal: 215 runs in ECC 2021

Seb Braat: 111 runs and 10 wickets in ECC 2021

NED-XI vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Bilal, M Ahmad, R Shigiwal, B Gorlee, C Floyd, S Braat, A Akbarjan, N Etman, J de Mey, A Iqbal and V Kingma

Captain: C Floyd. Vice-captain: M Ahmad

NED XI vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Bilal, M Ahmad, R Shigiwal, I Hossain, C Floyd, S Braat, A Akbarjan, O Elenbaas, J de Mey, A Iqbal and V Kingma

Captain: C Floyd. Vice-captain: S Braat

Edited by Samya Majumdar