NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Final

Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will face off against Denmark (DEN) in the final of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday. September 23. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the Final.

Netherlands XI have been the best team in Group B of the tournament. During the league phase, they won all eight of their fixtures and had 16 points to their name. They defeated Sweden by 48 runs in Qualifier 1 to secure their progress to the final undefeated.

Denmark, on the other hand, finished fourth in the league stage with three wins and five losses from eight games. They had six points and somehow managed to qualify for the knockouts. Denmark beat both Finland and Sweden in their respective Eliminator and Qualifier 2 to book their tickets to the final.

NED-XI vs DEN Match Details, Final

The final of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 23 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-XI vs DEN, European Cricket Championship 2022, Final

Date and Time: September 23, 2022, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NED-XI vs DEN Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and the batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 113.67

Average second innings score: 98

NED-XI vs DEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Netherlands XI: W-W-W-W

Denmark: W-W-L-W-W

NED-XI vs DEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Netherlands XI Probable Playing 11

Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat, Ratha Alphonse, Philippe Boissevain, Asad Zulfiqar, Arnav Jain, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, and Vivian Kingma.

Denmark Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Denmark Probable Playing 11

Taranjit Bharaj (c & wk), Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, Abdullah Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, and Eshan Karimi.

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Bharaj (9 matches, 168 runs, Strike Rate: 186.66)

T Bharaj is a great wicketkeeper choice for your NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 168 runs in nine matches so far at a strike rate of 186.66.

Top Batter pick

S Aslam (9 matches, 218 runs and 2 wickets)

S Aslam is the second highest scorer for Denmark with 218 runs at a strike rate of over 231. He has also picked up two wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

A Mahmood (9 matches, 30 runs and 11 wickets)

A Mahmood has added just 30 runs in nine matches. However, he has 11 wickets to his name at an average of 14.90.

Top Bowler pick

E Karimi (9 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 13.18)

E Karimi is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Denmark along with A Mahmood. He too has scalped 11 wickets at a stellar average of 13.18.

NED-XI vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

C Floyd

C Floyd has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 247.50. He has also scalped 17 wickets at an average of 9.94 and is the highest wicket-taker in the competition. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Thanikaithasan

S Thanikaithasan is the highest run-scorer for Denmark with 284 runs at an average of 35.50 and a strike rate of 258.18. He has also taken a wicket.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Floyd 99 runs and 17 wickets 746 points S Thanikaithasan 284 runs and 1 wicket 564 points E Karimi 11 wickets 521 points S Aslam 218 runs and 2 wickets 503 points A Mahmood 30 runs and 11 wickets 430 points

NED-XI vs DEN match expert tips

C Floyd has been in amazing form and consistent with the ball and he could end up being the X-factor for your NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy.

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Bharaj

Batters: S Aslam, M Nadeem-Ahmed, B Gorlee

All-rounders: C Floyd, S Thanikaithasan, A Mahmood, S Zulfiqar

Bowlers: E Karimi, P Boissevain, S Braat

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: T Bharaj

Batters: S Aslam, M Nadeem-Ahmed, B Gorlee

All-rounders: C Floyd, S Thanikaithasan, A Mahmood, R Klein

Bowlers: E Karimi, P Boissevain, S Braat

