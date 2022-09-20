NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 7

Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will lock horns with Denmark (DEN) in the seventh match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 7.

Denmark failed to open their campaign with a win. They went down against Sweden in their first match by 31 runs. Their bowling unit failed to contain the onslaught from Swedish batters who posted a score of 132/7. Denmark could only manage 101/7 in response.The

The Netherlands, on the other hand, defeated Sweden by 11 runs in their first match of the tournament. Scoring a big total of 113/7 in 10 overs, their bowling unit restricted the opposition to just 102/7.

NED-XI vs DEN Match Details, Match 7

The seventh match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 20 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-XI vs DEN, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: September 20, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NED-XI vs DEN Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and the batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 113.67

Average second innings score: 98

NED-XI vs DEN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Netherlands XI: W

Denmark: L

NED-XI vs DEN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Netherlands XI Probable Playing 11

Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat, Ratha Alphonse, Philippe Boissevain, Asad Zulfiqar, Arnav Jain, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, and Vivian Kingma.

Denmark Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Denmark Probable Playing 11

Taranjit Bharaj, Musa Mahmood, Lucky Malik, Saran Aslam, A Mahmood, Anique Uddin, Altamish Durrani, Raizul Sawmy, Adam Leigh, Shakeel Zeb, and Eshan Karimi.

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

T Bharaj (1 match, 17 runs, Strike Rate: 170)

T Bharaj is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 17 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 170.

Top Batter pick

A Durrani (1 match, 18 runs, Strike Rate: 163.64)

A Durrani looked solid with the bat in the first game. He scored 18 runs with the help of a four and a six and had a strong strike rate of 163.64.

Top All-rounder pick

R Klein (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 150)

R Klein added 24 runs in the middle order in the opening game at a strike rate of 150. All of his runs came from four boundaries.

Top Bowler pick

V Kingma (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.50)

V Kingma is the leader of the Netherlands bowling unit. He picked up three wickets in the first match at a strong economy rate of 5.50 and was almost unplayable.

NED-XI vs DEN match captain and vice-captain choices

C Floyd

C Floyd was outstanding with the ball in the last match. He picked up two wickets at an exceptional economy rate of 4.00 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Aslam

S Aslam is another handy player who can contribute to his side on all fronts. He scored 36 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 327.27.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points S Aslam 36 runs 84 points V Kingma 3 wickets 84 points C Floyd 2 wickets 77 points A Leigh 2 wickets 76 points A Mahmood 2 wickets 69 points

NED-XI vs DEN match expert tips

V Kingma is a reputed bowler and he could end up being the X-factor for your NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy.

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Head to Head League

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: T Bharaj

Batters: S Aslam, C Floyd, A Durrani

All-rounders: O Elenbaas, R Klein, A Dutt, S Thanikaithasan

Bowlers: A Mahmood, V Kingma, A Leigh

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7, Grand League

NED-XI vs DEN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: T Bharaj, A Zulfiqar

Batters: S Aslam, C Floyd, A Durrani

All-rounders: O Elenbaas, R Klein, A Dutt

Bowlers: E Karimi, V Kingma, A Leigh

