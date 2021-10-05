NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 8

The Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will take on England XI (ENG-XI) in the eighth match of the European Cricket Championship at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

The Netherlands XI have won their first two European Cricket Championship Week matches and are currently placed atop the points table. The Dutch, who will play Austria earlier in the day, beat Italy by 37 runs in their last outing. England XI, on the other hand, registered a massive 93-run victory over Spain in their opening game of European Cricket Championship Week and are currently third in the standings.

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Probable Playing 11 Today

NED-XI

Sebastian Braat (C), Musa Ahmad, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De-Mey, Viv Kingma.

ENG-XI

Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C & WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell.

Match Details

NED-XI vs ENG-XI, Match 8, European Cricket Championship

Date and Time: 5th October 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue is 148 runs.

Today’s NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dan Lincoln: Lincoln has scored 355 runs in 11 innings and is England XI's highest run-scorer in the European Cricket Championship.

Batsmen

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad is a top-quality batsman who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 282 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 218.60 in 12 matches.

Harrison Ward: Ward has scored 305 runs in 10 innings. He is a hard-hitting batter who can help you fetch healthy points in today's European Cricket Championship fixture.

All-rounders

Clayton Floyd: Floyd has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the European Cricket Championship. He has scored 259 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 244.34 while also picking up 15 wickets in 12 outings.

Sebastian Braat: Braat can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has scored 130 runs at a strike rate of 228-plus and also picked up 14 wickets in 12 matches.

Bowlers

Julian De-Mey: De-Mey has bowled pretty well in the European Cricket Championship, having picked up 14 wickets in 11 matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can’t be overlooked at any cost.

Alex Russell: Russell has taken 12 wickets in eight matches. He can help you fetch healthy points by picking up wickets in bulk.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI) – 939 points

Sebastian Braat (NED-XI) – 733 points

Dan Lincoln (ENG-XI) – 687 points

Sam Pearce (ENG-XI) – 644 points

Musa Ahmad (NED-XI) – 584 points

Important Stats for NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 259 runs and 15 wickets in 12 matches; SR – 244.34 and ER – 7.27

Sebastian Braat: 130 runs and 14 wickets in 12 matches; SR – 228.07 and ER – 8.94

Musa Ahmad: 282 runs and 2 wickets in 12 matches; SR – 218.60 and ER – 13.00

Dan Lincoln: 355 runs 11 matches; SR – 233.02

Julian De-Mey: 14 wickets in 11 matches; ER – 8.67

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Viv Kingma, Julian De-Mey, Alex Russell.

Captain: Clayton Floyd. Vice-captain: Harrison Ward.

NED-XI vs ENG-XI Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat, Andy Rishton, Sam Pearce, Ryan Klein, Julian De-Mey, Alex Russell.

Captain: Clayton Floyd. Vice-captain: Sebastian Braat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar