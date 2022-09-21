NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 14

Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will face off against Finland (FIN) in the 14th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 14.

Netherlands XI have begun their ECC T10 campaign in wonderful fashion. They have won all four of their fixtures to set the early tone. Netherlands XI got the better of Sweden by five wickets in their most recent match. Unsurprisingly, they top Group B at the moment.

Finland, meanwhile, were on a three-match winning streak before suffering a defeat in their most recent match against Sweden as they lost by 35 runs. They are second in the table, trailing table-toppers Netherlands XI by two points and will be looking to bounce back here.

NED-XI vs FIN Match Details, Match 14

The 14th match of European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on 21st September at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to start at 9:00pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-XI vs FIN, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 21st September, 2022, 9:00pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NED-XI vs FIN Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 113.67

Average second innings score: 98

NED-XI vs FIN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Netherlands XI: W-W-W-W

Finland: L-W-W-W

NED-XI vs FIN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Netherlands XI Probable Playing 11

Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat, Ratha Alphonse, Philippe Boissevain, Asad Zulfiqar, Arnav Jain, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Finland Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Finland Probable Playing 11

Nathan Collins, Jonathan Scamans, Peter Gallagher, Parveen Kumar, Raaz Mohammad, Adnan Ahmad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Amjad Sher, Atif Rasheed, Ziaur Rehman, Mahesh Tambe.

NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Scamans (4 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 186.79)

J Scamans is a great wicketkeeper choice for your NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 99 runs in the four matches so far at a strike rate of 186.97. He is the leading run-scorer for Finland.

Top Batter pick

M Tambe (3 matches, 12 runs and 5 wickets)

M Tambe has been in fantastic touch with the ball. He has taken five wickets at a wonderful average of 13.40.

Top All-rounder pick

A Sher (4 matches, 64 runs and 4 wickets)

A Sher has been a great all-round asset for Finland. He is the second-highest scorer for them with 64 runs at a strike rate of 200 and he has also collected four wickets.

Top Bowler pick

S Braat (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 15.75)

S Braat has been great with the ball for Netherlands XI. He has scalped four wickets at an average of 15.75 so far.

NED-XI vs FIN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Asaduzzaman

M Asaduzzaman is the highest wicket-taker in Group B. He has taken 10 wickets in just four matches at a spectacular average of 5.70. He has also bowled at an economy rate of 7.12 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Floyd

C Floyd has been great for Netherlands XI so far in the tournament. He has scored 35 runs at a strike rate of over 205. He also has six wickets to his name at an average of 13.83.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Asaduzzaman 10 wickets 332 points C Floyd 35 runs and 6 wickets 265 points A Sher 64 runs and 4 wickets 248 points S Braat 58 runs and 4 wickets 240 J Scamans 99 runs 228 points

NED-XI vs FIN match expert tips

M Asaduzzaman has been in amazing form and consistent with the ball and he could end up being the X-factor for your NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy.

NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Scamans

Batter: C Floyd, M Tambe, B Gorlee, S Zulfiqar

All-rounder: A Sher, P Gallagher, R Klein

Bowler: M Asaduzzaman, S Braat, V Kingma

NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

NED-XI vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Scamans

Batter: C Floyd, M Tambe, S Zulfiqar

All-rounder: A Sher, P Gallagher, R Klein

Bowler: M Asaduzzaman, S Braat, R Muhammad, V Kingma

