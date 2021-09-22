NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 14

Netherlands XI (NED XI) will take on Hungary (HUN) in the 14th match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Netherlands XI are currently atop the standings, having won four in four. The Dutch will undoubtedly start as favorites against Hungary, who find themselves third in the European Cricket Championship points table with two wins from four games.

NED XI vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

NED XI

Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Niels Etman, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Vivian Kingma, Julain De Mey, Ryan Klein, Navjit Singh.

HUN

Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja (c), Safi Zahir, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Aswathnarayan (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas.

Match Details

NED XI vs HUN, European Cricket Championship T10 2021, Match 14

Date and Time: 22nd September, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue in the European Cricket Championship. More of the same can be expected for today's game as well.

Today’s NED XI vs HUN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Zulfiqar could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batsman

M Ahmad is a reliable batsman who puts a price on his wicket. Capable of playing big shots with ease, he has scored 115 runs over the last two European Cricket Championship matches.

All-rounders

C Floyd is a fantastic all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your NED XI vs HUN Dream11 fantasy team. Floyd has scored 162 runs and picked up six wickets in the European Cricket Championship so far.

Z Khan can prove to be the difference-maker in today's game. He has amassed 130 runs and scalped five wickets in the competition.

Bowlers

J De-Mey has picked up nine wickets in just four matches and is expected to play a vital role in today's fixture.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED XI vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

C Floyd (NED XI) – 536 points

Z Khan (HUN) – 442 points

A Kheterpal (HUN) – 365 points

J De-Mey (NED XI) – 351 points

M Ahmad (NED XI) – 327 points

Important stats for NED XI vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

C Floyd: 162 runs and 6 wickets

Z Khan: 130 runs and 5 wickets

A Kheterpal: 8 wickets

J De-Mey: 9 wickets

M Ahmad: 139 runs

NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today (European Cricket Championship)

NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - European Cricket Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Ashwathnarayan, A Zulfiqar, M Ahmad, B Gorlee, S Zahir, C Floyd, Z Khan, A Kheterpal, J De-Mey, S Khan, R Klein

Captain: C Floyd. Vice-captain: Z Khan

NED XI vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - European Cricket Championship

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ashwathnarayan, M Ahmad, B Gorlee, S Zahir, C Floyd, Z Khan, N Etman, A Kheterpal, J De-Mey, S Khan, R Klein

Captain: M Ahmad. Vice-captain: A Kheterpal

