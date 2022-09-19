NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Group B, Match 5

Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will lock horns with Hungary (HUN) in the fifth match of the European Cricket Championship at Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday (September 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Prediction.

Netherlands lost to Belgium by six wickets in the second qualifier. They will be eager to win this game and start their campaign with a victory. Hungary, meanwhile, will be disappointed with their performances last season, getting knocked out by Portugal in the Group B Eliminator. They will look forward to performing better this season.

NED-XI vs HUN Match Details

The fifth match of the European Cricket Championship will be played on September 19 at Cartama Oval in Cartama. The game is set to take place at 11.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-XI vs HUN, European Cricket Championship, Group B-Match 5

Match: Date and Time: September 19, 2022; 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

NED-XI vs HUN Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval in Cartama has favoured batters in the last few games. Batters should get full value for their shots here. Chasing should be the preferred option, with three out of the last five games here won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 109

Average second innings score: 101

NED-XI vs HUN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Netherlands XI: L-W-L-L-W

Hungary: L-L-L-L-W

NED-XI vs HUN probable playing XIs for today’s match

NED-XI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

NED-XI Probable Playing XI

Asad Zulfiqar (C), Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Saqib Zulfiqar, Boris Gorlee, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastian Braat, and Arnav Jain

HUN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

HUN Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Ahuja Stan (C), Maaz Bhaiji, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Khaibar Deldar, Vinoth Ravindran, Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Sandeep Mohandas

NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan (9 matches, 91 runs, Strike Rate: 216.66)

Ashwathnarayan is a hard-hitting batter who can score quickfire runs for his team. He scored 91 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 216+ last season.

Top Batter pick

Safi Zahir (9 matches, 240 runs, Strike Rate: 216.21)

Zahir has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Hungary in recent seasons. In the last season, he scored 240 runs in nine games.

Top All-rounder pick

Ryan Klein (18 matches, 156 runs and 18 wickets, Strike Rate: 192.59 and Economy Rate: 9.42)

Klein impressed with his all-round performances last season, smashing 156 runs at a strike rate of 192.59 and scalping 18 wickets. He could be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Sebastian Braat (19 matches, 186 runs and 20 wickets, Strike Rate: 197.87 and Economy Rate: 10.80)

Braat could provide some valuable points with both bat and ball on Monday. He scored 186 runs and also picked up 20 wickets in 19 games last season.

NED-XI vs HUN match captain and vice-captain choices

Clayton Floyd

Floyd should be the top choice for the captaincy pick, as he was in brilliant form with both bat and ball last season. He scored 435 runs at a strike rate of close to 220 and picked up 22 wickets as well.

Zeeshan Kukikhel

Kukikhel scored 190 runs and picked up seven wickets in nine games last season. He is a must-have fantasy pick for this match.

Five Must-picks with players stats for NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

NED-XI vs HUN match expert tips

Sandeep Mohandas could be a good budget pick for your fantasy team, as he was in decent form with the ball in the previous edition, where he scalped eight wickets in as many outings.

NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Group B Match 5, Head to Head League

NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nusratullah Sultan

Batters: Safi Zahir, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee

All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ryan Klein

Bowlers: Sandeep Mohandas, Vivian Kingma, Philippe Boissevain

NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Group B-Match 5, Grand League

NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket Championship

NED-XI vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Ahuja Stan

Batters: Safi Zahir, Khaibar Deldar, Clayton Floyd

All-rounders: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ryan Klein

Bowlers: Sandeep Mohandas, Vivian Kingma, Sebastian Braat

