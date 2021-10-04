NED-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Netherlands XI will take on Italy in the 4th match of the Championship Week in Dream11 ECC-T10 on October 4 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Netherlands XI were outstanding in the group stage of ECC, winning eight of their 10 games. They come into this game on the back of a victory over Austria in their last match and will be aiming to build on that momentum.

Meanwhile, Italy finished in third position in Group C with four wins from eight games. However, they suffered a defeat against England in their last encounter and will be eyeing to make a comeback in this game.

NED-XI vs ITA Probable Playing 11 Today

Netherlands XI

Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Aryan Dutt, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Ryan Klein, Julian De Mey, Niels Etman, Vivian Kingma.

Italy

Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Baljit Singh (C), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh.

Match Details

NED-XI vs ITA, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: October 4, 2021, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is batting friendly where teams have consistently amassed huge totals in the ECC-T10. We might see some initial support for the bowlers but as the game progresses batters will dominate the game. As per previous trends, a high-scoring match is expected here.

The team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Today’s NED-XI vs ITA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nisar Ahmed: Ahmed has performed consistently in the ECC-T10 scoring 164 runs with an excellent strike rate of 153.27 in nine matches.

Batters

Musa Ahmad: Musa has been brilliant so far in the tournament, scoring 196 runs with a fantastic strike rate of 227.90. He will be looking to continue his form in this game.

Boris Gorlee: Boris has been in great touch with the bat. He has scored 172 runs in 10 games and is expected to deliver once again in this encounter.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Clayton is a must-pick in the all-rounder section. He has demonstrated his all-around abilities in the ECC-T10 by scoring 245 runs and also grabbing 12 wickets.

Amir Sharif: Amir is an exceptional allrounder who can contribute to both aspects of the game. He has picked up 17 wickets and has also scored 324 runs so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Julian Dey-Mey: Julian is the best option from the bowling section. He has been brilliant with the ball, taking 12 wickets in the tournament.

Jaspreet Singh: Jaspreet has been Italy's leading bowler. He has picked up 13 wickets in nine games and will be a crucial bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif (ITA)- 1204 points

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI)- 813 points

Baljit Singh (ITA)- 665 points

Sebastian Brat (NED-XI)- 621 points

Jaspreet Singh (ITA)- 519 points

Important stats for NED-XI vs ITA Dream11 prediction team

Amir Sharif - 11 matches, 324 runs & 17 wicekts

Clayton Floyd- 10 matches, 245 runs & 12 wickets

Baljit Singh- 11 matches, 211 runs & 9 wickets

Jaspreet Singh- 9 matches, 13 wickets

Julian Dey-Mey - 10 matches, 12 wickets

NED-XI vs ITA Dream11 Prediction Today

NED-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nisar Ahmed, Simranjit Singh, Musa Ahmed, Damith Kosala, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat, Amir Sharif, Jaspreet Singh, Julian Dey-Mey, Ryan Klein

Captain: Clayton Floyd Vice-Captain: Jaspreet Singh

NED-XI vs ITA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nisar Ahmed, Hassan Ahmed, Victor Lubbers, Musa Ahmed, Boris Gorlee, Clayton Floyd, Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif, Jaspreet Singh, Julian Dey-Mey, Vivian Kingma

Captain: Amir Sharif Vice-Captain: Boris Gorlee.

