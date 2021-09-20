NED XI vs POR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Netherlands XI will be up against Portugal in the 5th match of the Group B Dream11 ECC-T10 on 20th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

The Netherlands are ranked 17th in the ICC Men’s T20I team standings. The Netherlands XI have a few players with T20 international experience in the squad who can prove to be vital in this matchup.

Meanwhile, Portugal have a bunch of valuable players who have performed brilliantly in the previous European Cricket series. They plan on putting up a strong battle against a tough Netherlands side.

NED XI vs POR Probable Playing 11 Today

Netherlands XI

Sebastian Braat (C), Asad Zulfiqar (WK), Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Navjit Singh, Victor Lubbers, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Julian de Mey, Max Hoornweg

Portugal

Paulo Buccimazza, Francoise Stoman (WK), Azhar Andani, Sharon Gomez, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Junaid Khan, Mian Shahid, Najam Shahzad (C), Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh,

Match Details

NED XI vs POR, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 20th September 2021, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is expected to be a good bowling surface. Pacers will benefit in the initial stages whereas spinners will come into play in the second half of the match. The batsmen should try to settle themselves in before trying to hit it out of the park.

The team winning the toss would opt to field first.

Today’s NED XI vs POR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Francoise Stoman: Francoise has been reliable with the bat while also contributing behind the stumps. He can prove to be a key player in this battle.

Batsmen

Musa Ahmad: The top-order batsman has smashed 469 runs in his European cricket career and will look to start his ECC 2021 campaign on a good note.

Azher Adnani: Azher has a good T20I record, scoring 276 runs in just four matches.

All-rounder

Najam Shahzad: Najam has contributed to both elements of the game. He has scored 397 runs in ECN games and has also picked up 14 wickets.

Sebastian Braat: Sebastian is a dynamic, fast-bowling all-rounder, who has grabbed nine wickets in his recent six matches. He can also assist with the bat by scoring some decent runs for the team.

Bowlers

Vivian Kingma: Vivian is a capable pace bowler who is also a part of the ICC T20 World Cup squad. He can contain the batsmen with his subtle variations.

Junaid Khan: Junaid has been brilliant with the bat and is equally sharp with the ball. He has hammered 388 runs and also picked up 18 wickets in his ECN career.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED XI vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Najam Shahzad (POR)

Azhar Adnani (POR)

Vivian Kingwa (NED XI)

Musa Ahmad (NED XI)

Junaid Khan (NED XI)

Important stats for NED XI vs POR Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

NED XI vs POR Dream11 Prediction Today

NED XI vs POR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Francoise Stoman, Musa Ahmad, Azhar Adnani, Amir Zaib, Sebastian Braat, Najam Shahzad, Vivian Kingma, Amandeep Singh, Max Hoornweg, Junaid Khan-II

Captain: Najam Shahzad Vice-Captain: Junaid Khan

NED XI vs POR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Francoise Stoman, Asad Zulfiqar, Musa Ahmad, Azhar Adnani, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat, Najam Shahzad, Mian Shahid, Vivian Kingma, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan-II

Captain: Azhar Adnani Vice-Captain: Sebastian Braat

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee