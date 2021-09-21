NED-XI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The 10th match of the Dream11 ECC T10 2021 will see the Netherlands XI face Romania with both teams playing their third match in Group B.

With two consecutive wins in their starting matches, the Netherlands team has started the tournament in good form. Having players with T20 experience in their ranks, they will look to continue their momentum. The Netherlands currently occupy the 17th position in the ICC Men's T20I team standings. With four points from two games, they are placed 2nd in Group B, only behind Austria.

Romania, on the other hand, have lost both their opening fixtures, starting with Austria in their first game where they were defeated by a huge margin. In the next game, they lost to Netherlands-XI, thus putting them into the bottom of the table with 0 points.

NED-XI vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

Netherlands XI: Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Niels Etman, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Vivian Kingma, Julain De Mey, Ryan Klein, Max Hoornweg.

Romania: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Gohar Manan, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani, Vasu Saini, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Sami Ullah, Ijaz Hussain.

Match Details

NED-XI vs ROM, ECC T10

Date and Time: 21st September, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The batsmen will find it easy to score runs as the boundaries at the Cartama Oval are short. The wicket, however, will also assist the bowlers, especially the pacers as it will provide bounce, which can trouble the batsmen.

Today’s NED-XI vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Satwik Nadigotla: The wicketkeeper-batsman has the potential to play big innings. He started his innings in the previous match with a six but got out cheaply. Nadigotla will be looking to make contributions as he has collected only seven runs from two games.

Batsmen

Boris Gorlee: The right-handed batsman played a brilliant innings against Romania in their first match. His knock of 55 runs was laced with 5 fours and 2 sixes and he will be looking to continue his form.

Victor Lubbers: The left-handed Netherlands batsman has so far scored 45 runs in this tournament with a fine knock of 36 runs in the last match.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Clayton has bowled some tight lengths as he took a three-wicket haul in the first match against Romania. He has also contributed with the bat by making 34 runs in the last match.

Bowlers

Julian De-Mey: The left-arm orthodox bowler was instrumental in both of his side's victories as he has taken five wickets so far in two matches.

Rajesh Kumar-Jr: The right-arm medium fast bowler has scalped two wickets so far for Romania. He will be looking to take wickets today as the pitch assists the pacers.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-XI vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 176 points

Julian De-Mey: 170 points

Boris Gorlee: 109 points

Vasu Saini: 106 points

Victor Lubbers: 97 points

Important stats for NED-XI vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd: 34 runs and 3 wickets from 2 matches

Julian De-Mey: 5 wickets from 2 matches

Boris Gorlee: 56 runs from 2 matches

Vasu Saini: 9 runs and 3 wickets from 2 matches

Victor Lubbers: 45 runs from 2 matches

NED-XI vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Taranjeet Singh, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Vasu Saini, Sebastiaan Braat, Clayton Floyd, Rajesh Kumar-Jr, Ryan Klein, Julian De-Mey.

Captain: Clayton Floyd, Vice-Captain: Julian De-Mey

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Zulfiqar, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Gohar Manan, Boris Gorlee, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Niels Etman, Sami-Ullah, Vivian Kingma, Julian De-Mey, Rajesh Kumar-Jr.

Captain: Taranjeet Singh, Vice-Captain: Vasu Saini

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee