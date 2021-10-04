NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Netherlands XI will lock horns against Spain in the 2nd match of the Championship Week of ECC-T10 on 4th October at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Netherlands XI were outstanding in the group stage of ECC, winning eight of their ten games. They come into this game on the back of a victory over Austria in their last game and will be aiming to build on that momentum.

Meanwhile, Spain finished at the top of Group A with five wins from eight games. However, they suffered a defeat against Belgium in their last encounter and will be eyeing on making a comeback in this game.

NED-XI vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

Netherlands XI

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Ratha Alphonse (WK), Sebastiaan Braat (C), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Navjit Singh, Niels Etman, Vivian Kingma, Julian De-Mey.

Spain

Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Ali, Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennesey, Thomas Vine, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Raja Adeel.

Match Details

Match: NED-XI vs SPA, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 4th October 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is batting friendly and teams have consistently amassed huge totals in the ECC-T10. We might see some initial support for the bowlers but as the game progresses batters will dominate the game. As per previous records, a high-scoring match is expected here.

The team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Today’s NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Ahmed has performed consistently in the ECC-T10 scoring 170 runs with an excellent strike rate of 193.18 in ten matches.

Batsmen

Musa Ahmad: Ahmad has been brilliant so far in the tournament, scoring 196 runs with a fantastic strike rate of 227.90. He will be looking to continue his form in this game.

Hamza Saleem: Saleem has been in great touch with the bat. He has scored 226 runs in ten games and is expected to deliver once again in this encounter.

All-rounder

Clayton Floyd: Floyd is a must-pick in the all-rounder section for your NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 team. He has demonstrated his all-round abilities in the ECC-T10 by scoring 245 runs and also grabbing 12 wickets.

Sebastian Braat: Braat is a great bowling allrounder who can also contribute with the bat. He has picked up 11 wickets and has also scored 129 runs so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Julian Dey-Mey: Julian is one of the best options in the bowling section. He has been brilliant with the ball, taking 12 wickets in the tournament.

Zulqarnain Haider: Haider has been Spain's leading bowler. He has picked up 11 wickets in ten games and will be a crucial bowler in this battle.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd (NED-XI) - 813 points

Kuldeep Lal (SPA) - 634 points

Sebastian Braat (NED-XI) - 621 points

Musa Ahmad (NED-XI) - 440 points

Hamza Saleem (SPA) - 438 points

Important stats for NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Clayton Floyd - 10 matches, 245 runs & 12 wickets

Hamza Saleem - 10 matches, 226 runs

Sebastian Braat - 10 matches, 129 runs & 11 wickets

Julian Dey-Mey - 10 matches, 12 wickets

Zulqarnain Haider - 10 matches, 11 wickets

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Jack Perman, Musa Ahmad, Hamza Saleem, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Bratt, Kuldeep Lal, Vivian Kingma, Raja Adeel, Julian De-Mey, Zulqarnain Haider.

Captain: Clayton Floyd | Vice-Captain: Hamza Saleem.

NED-XI vs SPA Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmad, Hamza Saleem, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Bratt, Kuldeep Lal, Neis Etman, Ryan Klein, Julian De-Mey, Zulqarnain Haider.

Captain: Sebastian Bratt | Vice-Captain: Musa Ahmad.

