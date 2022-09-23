NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECC T10 2022, Qualifier 1

The Qualifier 1 match of the ECC T10 2022 will see Netherlands XI (NED-XI) locking horns with Sweden (SWE) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday, September 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Netherlands XI are the strongest team in this year's ECC T10 tournament as they have won all of their last eight games. Sweden, on the other hand, have won only four of their eight games.

Sweden will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Netherlands XI has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NED-XI vs SWE Match Details

The Qualifier 1 match of the ECC T10 2022 will be played on September 23 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 3.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NED-XI vs SWE, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: September 23, 2022, 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval in Spain looks well-balanced. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Sweden and Denmark, where a total of 281 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

NED-XI vs SWE Form Guide

NED-XI - W W W W W W W W

SWE - W L W L L W L W

NED-XI vs SWE Probable Playing XI

NED-XI Playing XI

No injury updates

Ratha Alphonse, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Boris Gorlee, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Sebastiaan Braat, Olivier Elenbaas, Arnav Jain, Musa Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd

SWE Playing XI

No injury updates

Nusratullah Sultan (c & wk), Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Imal Zuwak, Lemar Momand

NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Sultan (8 matches, 163 runs)

N Sultan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He played a crucial knock of 48 runs in the match against Finland.

Batters

S Ali (8 matches, 286 runs)

M Mahmood and B Gorlee are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Nadeem has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

C Floyd (8 matches, 71 runs, 14 wickets)

S Choudary and C Floyd are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khalil is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Z Taqawi (8 matches, 19 runs, 11 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Boissevain and Z Taqawi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Braat is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NED-XI vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

C Floyd

C Floyd is expected to bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs in the middle, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He's already smashed 71 runs and taken 14 wickets in the last eight matches.

S Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make S Ali the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 286 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for NED-XI vs SWE, Qualifier 1

S Ali 286 runs 508 points C Floyd 71 runs and 14 wickets 610 points A Khalil 80 runs and 7 wickets 401 points Z Taqawi 19 runs and 11 wickets 375 points S Braat 104 runs and 5 wickets 403 points

Netherlands XI vs Sweden Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Netherlands XI vs Sweden Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Sultan

Batters: B Gorlee, M Nadeem, S Ali

All-rounders: S Choudary, C Floyd, R Klein, A Khalil

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, P Boissevain, S Braat

Netherlands XI vs Sweden Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultan

Batters: B Gorlee, O Elenbaas, S Ali

All-rounders: S Choudary, C Floyd, S Zulfiqar, A Khalil

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, P Boissevain, S Braat

