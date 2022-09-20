NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 10

Netherlands XI (NED-XI) will take on Sweden (SWE) in the 10th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Netherlands XI have won their first two ECC T10 games. They first beat Sweden by 11 runs before getting the better of Hungary by five runs. The Dutch are currently atop Group B.

Sweden, meanwhile, are third in the standings with one win and one loss. They were beaten by Netherlands XI after winning their opening encounter against Denmark.

The 10th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 20 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: 20th September, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NED-XI vs SWE Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. With the boundaries being shot, the batters will back themselves to clear the ropes on a consistent basis.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 113.67

Average second-innings score: 98

NED-XI vs SWE Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Netherlands XI: W-W

Sweden: L-W

NED-XI vs SWE probable playing 11s for today’s match

Netherlands XI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Netherlands XI Probable Playing 11

Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat, Ratha Alphonse, Philippe Boissevain, Asad Zulfiqar, Arnav Jain, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.

Sweden injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Sweden Probable Playing 11

Nusratullah Sultan, Faruk Ahmed, Share Ali, Shahzeb Choudhry, Umar Nawaz, Azam Khalil, Zabi Zahid, Zaker Taqawi, Prashant Shukla, Zabihullah Zadran, Zain Muzaffar.

NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

N Sultan (2 matches, 43 runs, Strike Rate: 153.57)

N Sultan is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 43 runs in the two matches at a strike rate of 153.57.

Top Batter pick

S Ali (2 matches, 78 runs, Strike Rate: 236.36)

S Ali is Sweden's top-scorer in the tournament with 78 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 236.36.

Top All-rounder pick

Z Zahid (2 matches, 22 runs and 1 wicket)

Z Zahid has amassed 22 runs and picked up one wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Z Taqawi (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 13.25)

Z Taqawi is Sweden's joint-highest wicket-taker with four wickets in two games at an average of 13.25.

NED-XI vs SWE match captain and vice-captain choices

C Floyd

C Floyd has been great for Netherlands XI so far in the tournament. He has scored 17 runs at a strike rate of over 188. He also has four wickets to his name at an average of 7.25 and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 fantasy team.

S Choudhry

S Choudhry has scored 11 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 366.66. He has also taken four wickets at an average of 12.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points C Floyd 17 runs and 4 wickets 182 points S Choudhry 11 runs and 4 wickets 154 points S Ali 78 runs 151 points Z Taqawi 4 wickets 140 points L Momand 4 wickets 136 points

NED-XI vs SWE match expert tips

C Floyd has been in amazing form over the first two matches and could end up being the X-factor in your NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 fantasy team.

NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: N Sultan

Batters: C Floyd (c), S Ali, S Zulfiqar

All-rounders: S Choudhry (vc), Z Zahid, R Klein

Bowlers: Z Taqawi, L Momand, S Braat, V Kingma

NED-XI vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: N Sultan

Batters: C Floyd, S Ali (c), B Gorlee

All-rounders: S Choudhry, Z Zahid, R Klein

Bowlers: Z Taqawi (vc), L Momand, P Boissevain, V Kingma

