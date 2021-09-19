NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Match 1

Netherlands U19 will take on Ireland U19 in the first match of the U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground in Almeria on Sunday.

Four teams will be participating in the U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers with the final being played on the 25th of this month. Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, and Jersey are the four teams that are competing and the best two teams after the league stage will take on each other in the final.

NED-Y vs IRE-Y Probable Playing 11 Today

NED-Y XI

Tobias Nota (WK), Shirase Rasool, Vikramjit Singh (c), Shariz Ahmad, Dietmar Hennop, Debrub Dasgupta, Udit Nashier, Aryan Dutt, Siebe van Wingerden, Tazeem Ali, Pierre Jacod

IRE-Y XI

Nathan McGuire (c), Tim Tector, Matthew Humphreys, Luke Whelan (WK), Jack Dickson, Cameron Doak, Muzamil Sherzad, Jamie Forbes, Liam Doherty, Scott Macbeth, David Vincent

Match Details

NED-Y vs IRE-Y, U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers, Match 1

Date and Time: 19th September, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Spring Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The track in Almeria is balanced and is expected to provide good competition between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can expect swing conditions in the initial stages of the match, whereas spinners could prove to be handy in the middle overs.

Today’s NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

T Nota could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Potdar is a reliable batsman who rarely squanders his wicket. He can play big shots with ease. He could prove to be a decent vice-captaincy choice for your NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 Fantasy Side.

All-rounders

D Dasgupta is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 Fantasy Side.

V Singh can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game.

Bowlers

P Jacob is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 prediction team

D Dasgupta (NED-Y)

S Potdar (NED-Y)

V Singh (NED-Y)

S Rasool (NED-Y)

N McGuire (IRE-Y)

Important stats for NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 prediction team

D Dasgupta: 23 runs and 5 wickets in 5 matches this season

S Potdar: 124 runs in 10 matches this season

V Singh: 1 wicket in 2 List A matches

NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 Prediction Today

NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Nota, N McGuire, P I Roux, S Potdar, S Rasool, C Doak, D Dasgupta, V Singh, S Macbeth, L Doherty, P Jacod

Captain: D Dasgupta, Vice-Captain: S Potdar

NED-Y vs IRE-Y Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Nota, N McGuire, S Potdar, S Rasool, M Sherzad, C Doak, D Dasgupta, V Singh, S Macbeth, L Doherty, P Jacod

Captain: V Singh, Vice-Captain: S Rasool

Edited by Diptanil Roy