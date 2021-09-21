NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers, Match 3

Netherlands will take on Scotland in the third match of the U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers at the Desert Spring Cricket Ground in Almeria on Sunday.

Four teams are participating in the U19 Cricket World Cup Europe Qualifiers. The final will be played on September 25. Netherlands defeated Ireland by 33 runs in their first match of the season while Scotland defeated Jersey by eight wickets.

NED-Y vs IRE-Y Probable Playing 11 Today

NED-Y XI

Vikramjit Singh (c), Shirase Rasool, Dietmar Hennop, Lucas del Bianco (wk), Mees Van Vliet, Pierre Jacod, Shariz Ahmad, Debrub Dasgupta, Tazeem Ali, Udit Nashier, Aryan Dutt

SCO-Y XI

Sam Elstone, Gabriel Gallman Findlay, Tomas Mackintosh, Lyle Robertson, Jack Jarvis, Charlie Peet (c), Rafay Khan, Jamie Cairns, Olly Davidson, Sean Fischer Keogh, Charlie Tear (wk)

Match Details

NED-Y vs SCO-Y, U19 CWC Europe Qualifiers, Match 3

Date and Time: 21st September, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Desert Spring Cricket Ground, Almeria

Pitch Report

The track in Almeria is balanced and is expected to provide good competition between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can extract swing with the new ball, whereas spinners could prove to be handy in the middle overs.

Today’s NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tear could prove to be a valuable wicketkeeper-batter for your fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

S Rasool is a reliable batter who puts a price on his wicket. He can play the big shots with ease. He scored 56 runs in the first match of the tournament.

All-rounders

S Ahmad is a fantastic all-round asset who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Side. Ahmad picked up three wickets in the match against Ireland.

U Nashier can also prove to be the difference-maker in this game. He scored 17 runs and picked up three wickets in the first game.

Bowlers

C Peet is expected to lead the line with the ball for his side. He scalped two wickets in the match against Jersey.

Top 5 best players to pick in NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

S Ahmad (NED-Y) – 143 points

U Nashier (NED-Y) – 121 points

O Davidson (SCO-Y) – 93 points

C Peet (SCO-Y) – 92 points

G Gallman-Findlay (SCO-Y) – 78 points

Important stats for NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 prediction team

S Ahmad: 5 runs and 3 wickets

U Nashier: 17 runs and 3 wickets

O Davidson: 3 wickets

C Peet: 2 wickets

G Gallman-Findlay: 59 runs

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Prediction Today

NED-Y vs SCO-Y Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Tear, G Gallman-Findlay, S Rasool, D Hennop, S Ahmad, U Nashier, O Davidson, C Peet, T Ali, S Fischer-Keogh, A Dutt

Captain: S Ahmad, Vice-Captain: U Nashier

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Tear, T Mackintosh, G Gallman-Findlay, S Rasool, D Hennop, S Ahmad, U Nashier, O Davidson, C Peet, T Ali, S Fischer-Keogh

Captain: O Davidson, Vice-Captain: C Peet

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava