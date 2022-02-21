NEP vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A, Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A has Nepal (NEP) taking on Canada (CAN) at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Nepal have been the team to beat in the tournament with two thumping wins over the last few days. Led by Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal are on the verge of topping the table with a victory today. But they face a decent Canadian side who have given a good account of themselves in the tournament. With the likes of Ravinderpal Singh and Rayyan Pathan in their ranks, Canada will fancy their chances of a win even if they start as underdogs. With valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game beckons in Al Amerat between Canada and Nepal.

NEP vs CAN Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh, Lokesh Bam, Gynanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Avinash Bohara, Jitendra Mukhiya and Gulsan Jha

CAN XI

Rayyan Pathan, Matthew Spoors, Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Ravinderpal SIngh, Junaid Siddiqui, Hamza Tariq (wk), Saad bin Zafar, Harsh Thaker, Jatinderpal Matharu, Dillon Heyliger and Kaleem Sana

Match Details

NEP vs CAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A, Match 11

Date and Time: 21st February 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium with some help on offer for both the batters and bowlers. Although there should be ample help on offer for the pacers early on, runscoring is relatively easier against the new ball in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams may prefer to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NEP vs CAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asif Sheikh: Although Asif Sheikh has not fired for Nepal in the top order, he is one of the most explosive batters in the competition. Apart from his big-hitting abilities, Sheikh adds value with his wicketkeeping skills as well, making him a good addition to your NEP vs CAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Rayyan Pathan: Canada batter Rayyan Pathan has shown glimpses of his ability with the bat. However, he is due for a big one in this must-win game for the Canadians. In addition to his batting prowess, Pathan can also chip in with his handy medium pace, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

All-rounder

Matthew Spoors: Matthew Spoors has been Canada's best batter in the tournament, even scoring a hundred. Although he didn't have the best of outings against Oman, Spoors remains Canada's go-to man with the bat and should be one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Sandeep Lamichhane: Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the premier leg-spinners in the world, with his record speaking for itself. The leg-spinner has been bang on target in the tournament, picking up five wickets in two matches. With the conditions suiting spinners, Lamichhane should be a must-have in your NEP vs CAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NEP vs CAN Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)

Matthew Spoors (CAN)

Ravinderpal Singh (CAN)

Important stats for NEP vs CAN Dream11 prediction team

Kushal Bhurtel - 109 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 109.00

Sandeep Lamichhane - 5 wickets in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 5.80

Matthew Spoors - 119 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 119.00

NEP vs CAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier A)

NEP vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sheikh, G Malla, N Dhaliwal, K Bhurtel, R Pathan, D Singh Airee, K Sana, M Spoors, S Bin Zafar, S Lamichhane and A Bohara

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane. Vice-captain: Dipendra Singh Airee.

NEP vs CAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sheikh, G Malla, H Thaker, K Bhurtel, R Pathan, D Singh Airee, K Sana, M Spoors, S Bin Zafar, S Lamichhane and J Mukhiya

Captain: Kushal Bhurtel. Vice-captain: Matthew Spoors.

Edited by Samya Majumdar