NEP vs HHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against Hobart Hurricanes Academy (HHA) at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin on Tuesday, August 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs HHA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal have lost all of their last three matches. They lost their previous game to Melbourne Stars Academy by 31 runs. Hobart Hurricanes Academy, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. They lost their previous match to NT Strike by two wickets.

Both teams will look to win today's match and top the points table.

NEP vs HHA Match Details

The 18th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 19 at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs HHA, 18th Match

Date and Time: 19th August 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Arena, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cazalys Arena in Darwin is a well-balanced one, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between NT Strike and the Australian Capital Territory, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

NEP vs HHA Form Guide

NEP - Won 0 of their last three matches

HHA - Won 1 of their last three matches

NEP vs HHA Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Lokesh Bam, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, KC Karan, Rijan Dhakal

HHA Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Prestwidge, Raf MacMillan, Bradley Hope, Macalister Wright, Tim Ward, Charlie Wakim, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tom Dwyer, Zac Curtain (wk), Gabe Bell (c), Marcus Bean

NEP vs HHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic match. He has smashed 92 runs in the last three games. Z Curtain is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

M Wright

M Wright and T Ward are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. M Wright is in exceptional form and is smashing runs continuously in domestic leagues. He has smashed 124 runs in the last three matches. R Kumar Paudel is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

B Hope

W Prestwidge and B Hope are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. B Hope will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 159 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches. K Malla is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowler to picks for today's Dream11 team are I Carlisle and S Lamichhane. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Lamichhane is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken seven wickets in the last three games. B Stanlake is another good bowler for today's match.

NEP vs HHA match captain and vice-captain choices

B Hope

B Hope is one of the most crucial picks from Hobart Hurricanes Academy, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has smashed 159 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

S Lamichhane

S Lamichhane is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken seven wickets in the last three matches.m

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs HHA, 18th Match

S Lamichhane

B Hope

I Carlisle

M Wright

A Sheikh

Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion e o

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: M Wright, T Ward, R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: K Malla, K Bhurtel, B Hope, W Prestwidge

Bowlers: B Stanlake, I Carlisle, S Lamichhane

Nepal vs Hobart Hurricanes Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Batters: M Wright, T Ward, R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: K Malla, L Smith, B Hope

Bowlers: B Stanlake, I Carlisle, S Lamichhane, S Alam

