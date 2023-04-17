NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ACC Men’s ODI Premier Cup - April 18th, 2023  

Nepal (NEP) and Malaysia (MAL) are set to face each other in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023 on Tuesday, April 18. The NEP vs MAL match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal are currently competing for a place in the World Cup to be played later this year in India. Malaysia, on the other hand, will be making their debut in ODIs and have a lot of promise. Nepal will go into the game as the favorites without much of a doubt.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for NEP vs MAL.

#3 Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP) – 9 credits

Sandeep Lamichhane is an exceptional bowler and you should pick him in your team for the NEP vs MAL game. He is only one wicket short of 100 wickets in ODIs.

If Lamichhane picks up one wicket in his next three matches, he will become the fastest to 100 ODI wickets, breaking the record held by Rashid Khan.

#2 Dipendra Singh-Airee (NEP) – 8.5 credits

Dipendra Singh-Airee in action for Nepal (PC: Cricket Association of Nepal)

Dipendra Singh Airee is an effective all-rounder and can fetch you points with both bat and ball in the NEP vs MAL game. He has scored 689 runs from 43 matches at an average of 18.13 and a strike rate of 68.15 with a century and two half-centuries to show for his efforts. The all-rounder also has 30 wickets to his name from 43 matches.

#1 Virandeep Singh (MAL) – 9 credits

Virandeep Singh in action for Malaysia (PC: The Vibes)

Virandeep Singh hasn’t played an ODI but his numbers in List A cricket show a lot of promise. The right-handed batter has scored 394 runs from 13 games at an average of 32.83 with three half-centuries and a top score of 73.

In 50 T20Is thus far, Virandeep has scored 1423 runs at an average of 32.34 and a strike rate of 123.73.

