NEP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri-nation T20I Series, Match 3

Nepal (NEP) will take on Malaysia (MAL) in the third match of the tri-nation T20I series at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Wednesday.

Nepal have made a strong start to their campaign, winning their opening match against Papua New Guinea by 15 runs. They are currently atop the standings with a healthy net run rate. Malaysia also won their first game, beating Papua New Guinea by eight runs.

NEP vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Anil Sah(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), KC Karan

MAL XI

Ahmad Faiz(c), Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Sharvin Muniandy, Syed Aziz, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan(w), Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq

Match Details

NEP vs MAL, Tri-nation T20I Series, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th March, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is a balanced one. While the batters will have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers need to maintain their lines and lengths to keep the run flow in check.

Today’s NEP vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sheikh scored 43 runs against Papua New Guinea. He is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

V Singh is a wonderful top-order batter from Malaysia who scored an unbeaten half-century against Papua New Guinea. He can play another big knock today.

All-rounder

S Muniandy is a brilliant all-rounder who could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your NEP vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team. He picked up four wickets in the last match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 5.50 against Papua New Guinea.

Top 5 best players to pick in NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

S Muniandy (MAL) – 120 points

K Karan (NEP) – 115 points

S Lamichhane (NEP) – 110 points

P Singh (MAL) – 99 points

A Faiz (MAL) – 91 points

Important stats for NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

S Muniandy: 4 wickets

K Karan: 14 runs and 3 wickets

S Lamichhane: 3 wickets

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sheikh, A Faiz, V Singh, A Sheikh, S Muniandy, S Aziz, S Kami, D Singh-Airee, K Karan, S Lamichhane, P Singh.

Captain: S Lamichhane. Vice-captain: S Muniandy.

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sheikh, A Faiz, V Singh, A Sheikh, S Muniandy, S Aziz, S Kami, K Karan, S Lamichhane, P Singh, M Zarbani.

Captain: S Aziz. Vice-captain: K Karan.

