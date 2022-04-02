NEP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tri-nation T20I Series, Match 6

Nepal (NEP) will take on Malaysia (MAL) in the sixth match of the tri-nation T20I series at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

Nepal are currently atop the standings, winning three out of three. They have already booked their place in the final and have already beaten Malaysia once in the competition. Malaysia, meanwhile, have won only one of their three matches and will need to win today to reach the final.

NEP vs MAL Probable Playing 11 Today

NEP XI

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dilip Nath (wk), Aarif Sheikh, Karan KC, Aadil Ansari, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Abinash Bohara.

MAL XI

Virandeep Singh, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Sharvin Muniandy, Zubaidi Zulkifle.

Match Details

NEP vs MAL, Tri-nation T20I Series, Match 6

Date and Time: 2nd April, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur is a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to maintain lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s NEP vs MAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Sheikh, who has scored 138 runs in the tri-nation series so far, is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

A Faiz has done well with the bat, amassing 143 runs in the tournament so far. He scored a well-made 63 in the previous match.

All-rounders

D Singh Airee is a brilliant all-rounder who can be a great multiplier choice for your NEP vs MAL Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 66 runs in the last match.

S Aziz has scored 125 runs in the tri-nation series so far.

Bowlers

KC Karan is the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps to his name.

S Lamichhane has picked up six wickets in the tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

K Karan (NEP) – 347 points

D Singh Airee (NEP) – 216 points

A Faiz (MAL) – 216 points

S Lamichhane (NEP) – 203 points

S Aziz (MAL) – 201 points

Important stats for NEP vs MAL Dream11 prediction team

K Karan: 15 runs and 10 wickets

A Faiz: 143 runs

S Lamichhane: 6 wickets

S Aziz: 125 runs

A Sheikh: 138 runs

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Prediction Today (Tri-nation T20I Series)

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Sheikh, A Faiz, R Kumar Paudel, Z Zulkifle, V Singh, D Singh Airee, S Aziz, S Muniandy, K Karan, S Lamichhane, P Singh.

Captain: K Karan. Vice-captain: D Singh Airee.

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Sheikh, A Faiz, R Kumar Paudel, Z Zulkifle, S Kami, D Singh Airee, S Aziz, S Muniandy, K Karan, S Lamichhane, A Bohara.

Captain: S Lamichhane. Vice-captain: S Aziz.

Edited by Samya Majumdar