NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Nepal’s T20I tri-series - April 22, 2021

In the 6th match of the Nepal T20I trio-series, Nepal take on Malaysia at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Thursday.
Nepal are currently in second spot on the points table with two wins and a defeat. They have a +2.2 net run rate, which is a big positive for the side. Top-order batsman Kushal Bhurtel is expected to continue his rich vein of form. He has amassed a total of 185 runs in three innings so far. Among bowlers, Sandeep Lamichhane has picked up a total of 8 wickets. The two are leading the batting and bowling charts respectively in the series.
Malaysia are having a disastrous tournament with two defeats and a tie so far. Virandeep Singh has scored the most runs for the team with 107 runs in three innings. In addition, he has picked up two wickets as well.
Nepal will be entering the contest as the favorites. However, Malaysia are expected to make this a competitive tie.
Squads to choose from
Nepal
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla (c), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari, Kamal Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Aarif Sheikh
Malaysia
Syed Aziz, Anwar Arudin, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Rahman, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Dhivendran Mogan, Ainool Hafizs
Probable Playing XIs
Nepal
Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla (c), Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam
Malaysia
Syed Aziz, Anwar Arudin, Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Shafiq Sharif (wk), Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Rahman, Fitri Sham, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq
Match Details
Match: Nepal vs Malaysia, Match 6
Date and Time: April 22, 2021, 1.00 PM IST
Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
Pitch report
The first innings par score is 150-180 with spinners getting a lot more assistance than the pace bowlers. We can expect batters to score runs at a brisk pace but spinners are likely to dominate the game in the middle overs.
The track at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a good one for chasing teams. Captains winning the toss would love to chase on this surface.
Nepal T20I tri-series Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NEP vs MAL)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Virandeep Singh, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Syed Aziz, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sharvin Muniandy, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Pavandeep Singh
Captain: Kushal Bhurtel, Vice-captain: Sandeep Lamichhane
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Virandeep Singh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Sharvin Muniandy, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq-Irfan Zarbani
Captain: Virandeep Singh, Vice-captain: Gyanendra Malla