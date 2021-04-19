NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Nepal Tri-Nations Cup Match - April 19th, 2021

Match 3 of the Nepal Tri-Nations Cup will see Nepal lock horns with Malaysia at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal won the opening game of the series against the Netherlands. The Netherlands batted first and scored 136/4 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Nepal openers Kushal Bhurtel (62) and Aasif Sheikh (54*) guided their team home with nine wickets in hand and 30 balls to spare.

Malaysia squared off against the Netherlands on Sunday, with the latter having called the right side of the coin post which they elected to bat first. They scored 191/2 courtesy of the unbeaten century scored by Max O'Dowd (133* off 73).

In reply, Malaysia's middle-order batsman, Virandeep Singh, stood firm and contributed 87 runs to his teams' tally. Lack of support from the other batters saw them put up only 176 runs, and as a result, they ended up on the losing side.

Squads to choose from

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Lokesh Bam, Abinash Bohara, Bikram Sob, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Pawan Sarraf.

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz, Ainool Hafizs, Aminuddin Ramly, Anwar Arudin, Anwar Rahman, Khizar Hayat, Syazrul Idrus, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Dhivendra Morgan, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Shafiq Sharif, Sharvin Muniandy.

Predicted Playing XI

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Sandeep Lamicchane, Karan KC, Binod Bhandari (WK), Abinash Bohara, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Shahab Alam, Aasif Sheikh

Malaysia

Ahmad Faiz (C), Virandeep Singh (wk), Anwar Arudin, Syed Aziz, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Anwar Rahman, Aminuddin Ramly, Shafiq Sharif, Pavandeep Singh, Muhammad Wafiq

Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Malaysia, 3rd T20I

Date & Time: 19th April 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The track in Kirtipur has produced equally fair contests between the bat and ball. Bowlers have struggled to pick up wickets early on, but they've gone on to perform well as they get familiar with the conditions.

Batsmen have enjoyed scoring runs at this venue with shorter boundaries on offer coming to their aid. Teams have struggled to chase huge totals at this venue, a statistic that would tempt the captains to bat first and post a score of around 190-200.

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NEP vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Virandeep Singh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aminuddin Ramly, Gyanendra Malla, Ahmad Faiz, KC Karan, Sharvin Muniandy, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Sompal Kami.

Captain: Kushal Bhurtel Vice-Captain: Virandeep Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Aminuddin Ramly, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, KC Karan, Sharvin Muniandy, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Sompal Kami.

Captain: Mohammad Aasif Sheikh Vice-Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane