NEP vs MRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will feature Nepal (NEP) facing off against Melbourne Renegades Academy (MRA) at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin on Wednesday, August 20. Ahead of this exciting game, here's everything you need to know about the NEP vs MRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Nepal has won one of their last four matches. They defeated Hobart Hurricanes Academy by 66 runs in their most recent game. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Academy has won two of their last three matches. They lost their latest game to Pakistan A by 72 runs.

Both teams will look to win today's match and top the points table.

NEP vs MRA Match Details

The 22nd match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 20 at the Cazalys Arena in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

NEP vs MRA, 22nd Match

Date and Time: 20th August 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cazalys Arena, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cazalys Arena in Darwin offers a well-balanced playing field with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between Nepal and Hobart Hurricanes Academy, where a total of 294 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

NEP vs MRA Form Guide

NEP - Won one of their last four matches

Ad

MRA - Won two of their last three matches

NEP vs MRA Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Lokesh Bam, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, KC Karan, Rijan Dhakal

MRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Brown, Ollie Peake, Harry Dixon, Will Sutherland ©, Jai Lemire (wk), Arjun Nair, Dylan Brasher, Fergus O’Neill, Xavier Crone, Callum Stow, David Moody

Ad

NEP vs MRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sheikh

A Sheikh is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He's in excellent form and scoring heavily in almost every domestic game. He has scored 121 runs in the last four matches. J Lemire is another solid wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting game.

Batters

J Brown

O Peake and J Brown are the top picks for today's Dream11 team. J Brown is in great form and consistently scoring runs in domestic leagues. He has scored 121 runs in the last three matches. R Kumar Paudel is another strong batter for today's game.

Ad

All-rounders

W Sutherland

W Sutherland and K Bhurtel are the top all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Both players are key for today's game. W Sutherland will bat in the middle order and bowl some overs. He scored 67 runs and took 3 wickets in the last two matches. K Malla is another solid all-rounder for today's game.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowlers chosen for today's Dream11 team are N Yadav and S Lamichhane. Both can take many wickets at this venue. S Lamichhane is in great form and is likely to take many wickets in today's match. He has taken 8 wickets in the last four matches. C Stow is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

NEP vs MRA match captain and vice-captain choices

W Sutherland

W Sutherland is one of the best picks from Melbourne Renegades Academy, as the pitch is expected to favor both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and bowl several overs. He scored 67 runs and took three wickets in the last two matches.

S Lamichhane

S Lamichhane is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken eight wickets in the last four matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs MRA, 22nd Match

S Lamichhane

W Sutherland

K Bhurtel

J Brown

A Sheikh

Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Ad

Batters: R Kumar Paudel, J Brown, O Peake

All-rounders: K Malla, K Bhurtel, W Sutherland, X Crone

Bowlers: C Stow, S Lamichhane, N Yadav

Nepal vs Melbourne Renegades Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh

Ad

Batters: R Kumar Paudel, J Brown, O Peake

All-rounders: K Bhurtel, W Sutherland

Bowlers: C Stow, S Lamichhane, N Yadav, M Archer, R Dhakal

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️