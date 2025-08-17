NEP vs MSA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australian Top End T20 Series 2025, Match 13

The 13th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will see Nepal (NEP) squaring off against Melbourne Stars Academy (MSA) at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Monday, August 18. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEP vs MSA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Nepal have won none of their last two matches. They lost their previous match to Bangladesh A by 32 runs. Melbourne Stars Academy, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches. They won their previous match against Hobart Hurricanes Academy by six wickets.

Both teams will look to win today's match and top the points table.

NEP vs MSA Match Details

The 13th match of the Australian Top End T20 Series 2025 will be played on August 18 at the TIO Stadium in Darwin. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEP vs MSA, 13th Match

Date and Time: 18th August 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: TIO Stadium, Darwin

Pitch Report

The pitch at TIO Stadium in Darwin is a well-balanced one, offering equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played here was between Perth Scorchers Academy and Bangladesh A, where a total of 249 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NEP vs MSA Form Guide

NEP - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

MSA - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

NEP vs MSA Probable Playing XI

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Lokesh Bam, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, KC Karan, Rijan Dhakal

MSA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Harper (c), Liam Blackford (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Tom Fraser Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Christian Howe, Hamish McKenzie, Doug Warren, Cameron McClure, Max Birthisel

NEP vs MSA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Harper

S Harper is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in great form and smashing runs in almost every domestic game. He has smashed 84 runs in the last two matches. A Sheikh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

T Fraser Rogers

B Macdonald and T Fraser Rogers are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. T Fraser Rogers is in exceptional form, consistently smashing runs in domestic leagues. He has smashed 164 runs in the last two matches. J Merlo is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

K Malla

K Bhurtel and K Malla are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K Malla will bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 93 runs in the last two games. D Singh Airee is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Lamichhane

The top bowlers to pick for today's Dream11 team are S Lamichhane and D Warren. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. S Lamichhane is in great form and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches. R Dhakal is another good bowler for today's match.

NEP vs MSA match captain and vice-captain choices

T Fraser Rogers

T Fraser Rogers is one of the most crucial picks from Melbourne Stars Academy as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 164 runs in the last two matches.

S Lamichhane

S Lamichhane is one of the best picks from the Nepal squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top-notch form. He has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NEP vs MSA, 13th Match

S Lamichhane

S Harper

T Fraser Rogers

D Singh Airee

K Malla

Nepal vs Melbourne Stars Academy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Nepal vs Melbourne Stars Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Harper

Batters: J Merlo, R Kumar Paudel, B Macdonald, T Fraser Rogers

All-rounders: K Bhurtel, K Malla, H McKenzie, D Singh Airee

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, D Warren

Nepal vs Melbourne Stars Academy Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Harper, A Sheikh

Batters: J Merlo, R Kumar Paudel, T Fraser Rogers

All-rounders: K Malla, D Singh Airee

Bowlers: S Lamichhane, D Warren, N Yadav, R Dhakal

