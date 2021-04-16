NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Nepal T20 Tri Series Match - Apr 17, 2021

International cricket is finally returning to Nepal after a long COVID-19 break as the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), along with the Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) and the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), are set to host a tri-nation T20I series in Kathmandu.

A total of seven matches will be played among Nepal, the Netherlands and Malaysia between April 17th to 24th, with the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground set to host all seven T20Is. The tri-nation series will follow a double round-robin format, with the top two teams facing off in the final on the 24th of April.

In the first match of the series, hosts Nepal will lock horns with the Netherlands on Saturday.

Nepal last played international matches at the ACC Eastern Regional T20 in Bangkok in March 2020. The hosts' squad is stacked with experienced players like Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, and Binod Bhandari. Sandeep Lamichhane will also feature in the tri-series after being unsold at the IPL 2021 Auction. Nepal are currently 15th in the ICC T20I standings with 180 points.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have not played international cricket since winning the T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Dubai in November 2019. There are several youngsters in their squad, accompanied by a handful of familiar faces like Pieter Seelaar, Max O'Dowd, Paul van Meekeren, and Ben Cooper. The Netherlands are currently 17th in the ICC T20I standings.

Nepal will start as favorites to win Saturday's game against the Netherlands, who will miss the services of most of their experienced campaigners.

Squads to choose from

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee and Sushan Bhari.

Advertisement

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.

Probable Playing XIs

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sushan Bhari.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat.

Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Netherlands, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 17th April 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The track at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground is a sporting one, which has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before playing the big shots. The spinners have enjoyed great success here and are expected to dominate the proceedings on Saturday. The average first innings score at the venue is 153 runs.

Nepal vs Netherlands Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

NEP vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Tobias Visee, Gyanendra Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Max O'Dowd, Paras Khadka, Karan KC, Pieter Seelaar, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Paul van Meekeren.

Captain: Paras Khadka. Vice-captain: Max O'Dowd.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Tobias Visee, Aarif Sheikh, Max O'Dowd, Ben Cooper, Paras Khadka, Karan KC, Pieter Seelaar, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma.

Captain: Sandeep Lamichhane. Vice-captain: Paras Khadka.