NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Nepal T20 Tri-Series Match - Apr 20th, 2021

Nepal will take on the Netherlands in the fourth match of the Nepal tri-nation T20I series at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday.

Nepal have been the team to beat in the tournament, with the likes of Sandeep Lamichhane and Gyanendra Malla showing glimpses of their capabilities. With a decent bowling attack in place, Nepal will fancy their chances of scripting another win in Kirtipur.

Despite all their big guns missing out, the Netherlands have done well so far. Although they lost their first game against Nepal, the Dutch hit back strongly to register a solid win over Malaysia on Sunday. Max O'Dowd was the wrecker-in-chief, scoring a 73-ball 133. Although the Netherlands' inexperienced yet talented bowling attack has done well so far, Nepal should pose some serious threat to Seelar and co.

Nepal are the clear favorites to win Tuesday's contest, given their bowling strength and depth. However, the Netherlands have some experienced players in their ranks, making it an even contest in Kirtipur.

Squads to choose from

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee and Sushan Bhari.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.

Probable Playing XIs

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari/Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sushan Bhari

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tonny Staal, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren/Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat.

Match Details

Match: Nepal vs the Netherlands, Match 4

Date & Time: 20th April 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in the series is 163. Both the spinners and the pacers will get some help off the surface, which should keep the batsmen on their toes. Wickets in hand will be key, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game. 160-170 should be par at the venue, with both sides likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Nepal vs Netherlands Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NEP vs NED Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, M Aasif Sheikh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pieter Seelar, Sandeep Lamichhane, Seb Braat, Sompal Kami and Philippe Boissevain

Captain: Gyanendra Malla. Vice-Captain: Scott Edwards

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Kushal Burthel, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pieter Seelar, Sandeep Lamichhane, Seb Braat, Sompal Kami and Tobias Visee

Captain: Bas de Leede. Vice-Captain: Gyanendra Malla