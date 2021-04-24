NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Nepal Tri-Nations Cup Match - April 24th, 2021

Nepal are all set to take on the Netherlands in the final match of the Nepal Tri-Nations Cup at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Saturday.

So far in this competition, Nepal and the Netherlands have played two matches against each other, with both teams winning one game each.

Nepal won the first match by nine wickets against the Netherlands. They bowled the Netherlands out for 136 runs and comfortably chased it down thanks to Kushal Bhurtel's brilliant batting performance.

In the second match, Netherlands came back strongly, chasing down a huge 206 runs with three wickets left. For Nepal, Kushal Bhurtel and Dipendra Singh Airee were the stars with the bat. Ben Cooper and Bas de Leede, on the other hand, led the Netherlands to victory with an outstanding batting performance.

The final match is going to be an exciting one with both teams eyeing the silverware.

Squads to choose from

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee, Sushan Bhari.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey.

Probable Playing XIs

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Binod Bhandari (wk), Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sushan Bhari, Kamal Singh, Kushal Malla

Netherlands

Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Ben Cooper, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (C), Antonius Staal, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat, Tobias Visee

Match Details

Match: Nepal vs Netherlands, Final

Date and Time: 24th April, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Pitch Report

The pitch in Kirtipur offers equal assistance to both batters as well as bowlers. The pitch is expected to remain the same throughout the game. Spinners would play a key role here to contain the flow of runs. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first and look to chase.

NEP vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NEP vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Aasif Sheikh, Ben Cooper, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Max O’Dowd, Kushal Bhurtel, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Vivian Kingma

Captain: Mohammad Aasif Sheikh Vice-captain: Bas de Leede

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Visee, Mohammad Aasif Sheikh, Ben Cooper, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Pieter Seelar, Karan KC, Bas de Leede, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sebastiaan Braat

Captain: Kushal Bhurtel Vice-captain: Ben Cooper