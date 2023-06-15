NEP vs OMN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ICC CWC Qualifier Warm-up match – June 15, 2023

The sixth match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up matches 2023 will be played between Nepal and Oman on Thursday, June 15. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this contest.

Nepal suffered a three-wicket loss in their first warm-up match against the United Arab Emirates. Aasif Sheikh was their highest scorer, contributing 76 runs. Karan KC and Lalit Rajbanshi were the standout bowlers, claiming two wickets apiece.

Oman also suffered in their previous ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up match against Zimbabwe, losing by 28 runs. Aqib Ilyas (113) and Ayaan Khan (92) were the top performers with the bat for Oman. Fayyaz Butt and Bilal Khan were their most successful bowlers, taking two wickets each.

For the upcoming Nepal vs Oman match, here are the top three players to consider for the captain or vice-captain position on your Dream11 fantasy team.

Squads for NEP vs OMN

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Arjun Saud.

Oman

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Samay Shrivastava, Aqib Ilyas, Kaleemullah, Adeel Shafique, Suraj Kumar, Rafiullah.

#3 Kushal Malla | Nepal - 8.5 credits

Kushal Malla is a talented all-rounder who will bat at No. 3 and also contribute some crucial overs with the ball.

He has been in great form lately, delivering outstanding performances in the past five games. In those matches, he has scored a remarkable century, followed by a half-century, and a solid knock of 45 runs. Additionally, he also took a wicket in the last outing while maintaining an economy rate of 4.8.

Considering his recent form, Kushal Malla is a reliable choice to be the vice-captain for your NEP vs OMN Dream11 team.

#2 Jatinder Singh | Oman - 8.5 credits

Jatinder Singh (Image Courtesy: Oman Cricket)

Jatinder Singh, an opener from Oman, has been displaying impressive form in recent matches.

Although he failed to score in the previous game, he has amassed 257 runs in the last four matches, including an unbeaten century and a half-century. It is highly likely that he will bounce back strongly from his previous setback in Thursday's ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up encounter.

Given his recent performances and impactful batting, including Jatinder Singh as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team could pay rich dividends.

#1 Zeeshan Maqsood | Oman - 9 credits

Zeeshan Maqsood

Zeeshan Maqsood has consistently impressed with his all-round skills in his last 10 games.

He has been contributing significantly in both batting and bowling, making him an excellent choice for Thursday's ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up match as well. In the previous encounter, Maqsood scored 36 runs, showcasing his batting prowess.

Given his consistent contributions with both bat and ball, he is an invaluable candidate for the captain or vice-captain position in your Dream11 team for this match.

